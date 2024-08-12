UK and France to consult on commercial cyber intrusion capabilities

The UK and France will soon launch a consultation on the threat presented by the proliferation and irresponsible use of commercial cyber intrusion capabilities.

This consultation will take place under the Pall Mall Process, an international and multi-stakeholder dialogue to develop joint solutions to address this shared threat.

Led by the governments of the UK and France, a coalition of states, businesses and civil society came together in February 2024 to discuss the issue. They published the ‘Pall Mall Declaration’, also available in French: Processus de Pall Mall.

Through this consultation, we will invite stakeholders to share views on good practice relating to commercial cyber intrusion capabilities (CCICs) across 3 stakeholder groups:

states: as regulators and potential customers of the market for CCICs

industry organisations: involved in and around the market for CCICs, alongside their wider value chain

civil society, experts, and threats researchers : with relevant expertise on the threat presented by the market for CCICs, and responses to it

If you would like to take part in this consultation, once it goes live, you can register to participate in the consultation by providing your contact details.

Note that: