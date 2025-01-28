UK applies fresh sanctions following sham election in Belarus

The UK has sanctioned 9 individuals and defence sector entities in Belarus in coordination with Canada.

UK sanctions 6 individuals and 3 entities in coordinated action with alongside Canada, in an immediate response to rigged presidential election in Belarus.

Sanctions target leaders of institutions responsible for serious human rights violations and companies in the Belarusian defence sector supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Action demonstrates Government’s commitment to working internationally to deter threats and protect national security, a foundation in the government’s Plan for Change.

The Chairman of the Belarusian Central Election Commission is among 9 individuals and entities designated by the UK yesterday (Monday 27 January) in a fresh wave of sanctions in response to the recent (26 January 2025) sham election in Belarus.

Following Lukashenko’s brutal crackdown in which critical voices within Belarus have been silenced, the recent sham election failed to meet international standards and has been condemned by international partners .

Alongside sanctioning leaders of institutions responsible for serious human rights violations in the country, the UK has excluded Belarusian defence companies from the UK economy– a sector of strategic importance to Lukashenko’s regime which is helping to facilitate Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Working with international partners to protect UK national security is essential to deliver the foundations of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy yesterday said:

The world has become well-accustomed to Lukashenko’s cynical pretence of democracy in Belarus, while in reality he brutally represses civil society and opposition voices to strengthen his grip on power. The UK, alongside our partners, will continue to stand by the people of Belarus and expose those who deny them their legitimate right to freedom and democracy.

According to the Viasna Human Rights Centre, a Belarusian non-governmental organisation in exile, over 1250 political prisoners are incarcerated in Belarus, including civil society representatives, human rights defenders, journalists, political opponents, religious leaders, and trade unionists. Many political prisoners are held in shocking conditions, facing isolation, mistreatment and a lack of medical care.

The recent designations include Heads of ‘GUBOPiK’; one of the main security forces responsible for political persecution in Belarus. Individuals sanctioned yesterday were:

Igor Vasilyevich KARPENKO – Chairman of the Belarusian Central Election Commission. Viktor Alexandrovich DUBROVKA – Head of the Belarusian correctional institution Penal Colony No11, Vaukavysk Pavel Ivanovich KAZAKOV – Head of the Belarusian correctional institution Prison No 1, Hrodno. Andrey Mikhailovich TSEDRIK – Commanding Officer of Pre-trial Detention Centre (SIZO) No 1, Minsk. Andrei Valerievich ANANENKO – Head of GUBOPiK. Mikhail Petrovitch BEDUNKEVICH – Deputy Head of GUBOPiK.

Belarus has provided support for Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, allowing the use of its territory and airspace to launch attacks and provided kit and logistical support.

The three entities from Belarus’ defence sector sanctioned yesterday were:

ALEVKURP OJSC – a company affiliated to the Government of Belarus specialising in research and development and manufacturing of radar systems and weapon control systems. Legmash Plant JSC – a Belarusian company producing ammunition for the Belarusian defence sector. KB Unmanned Helicopters (UAVHeli) – a Belarusian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developer and manufacturer.

