techUK
|Printable version
UK Data Centres Digital Economy Report 2024
techUK is seeking to commission the research and a report into the contribution data centres play to the UK’s economy 2024.
Background
Data Centres are essential to the UK economy and tech sector, particularly for the growth and development of Artificial Intelligence (AI). While data centres present new opportunities for investment and are integral for the ambitions and growth of the digital tech sector – nationally and locally - the sector finds obstacles to secure planning permissions or set out economic impact of data centres.
By providing updated economic figures, we are seeking to make the case that data centres are good for the UK and local economy, good for innovation and should be seen as crucial national infrastructure projects (see here).
Objective
The report should seek to update and have a similar structure as our 2020 report: techUK – Data Centre Sector Overview 2020. Therefore, it should set out a strong narrative around the crucial part data centres plays in underpinning the UK's economy. It will be used to support policy asks from the sector to make sure the UK remains an attractive destination to invest in, build and operate data centres.
Data Centres currently face significant challenges in building new or expanding their presence in the UK – the two most significant barriers are planning permission (see here) and delays in securing connections to the electrical grid (see here).
The report should include up-to-date figures that show the demonstrable case to UK Government, Devolved Government/Combined Authorities, and local authorities to support, engage with and better understand role data centres have in the UK economy.
This can include but not be limited to jobs, company/industries utilising or needing data centres, associated digital infrastructure and new innovation supported by the presence and work of data centres/digital infrastructure in the UK.
The report should also include 3 case studies on data centre clusters, including Greater Manchester, West London and one other that will be identified as part of this work.
Process and timelines
We would expect the project to take 3 months from commissioning. techUK’s Head of Data Centre’s will be the commissioning lead.
techUK can help to set up conversations with sponsors, UK data centres and lead figures within local/devolved government for their input into the report.
Outputs
techUK would look to have:
- 1 report (we are happy to discuss whether this is fully branded)
- The commissioning partner may be asked to join a report launch event as a speaker to say more about the report, and input toward press comments on the report.
Budget
£30,000 circa
Timeline for the tendering process
- Tender open – 28 June 2024
- Queries and clarifications window – 20 to 8 July 2024
- Applications deadline 9 July
- Tender award response – w/c 15 July 2024
- Delivery – October 2024
- Publish – October 2024
References
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/uk-data-centres-digital-economy-report-2024.html
Latest News from
techUK
Crops to Code: The role of data in fostering sustainable agricultural trade and responsible supply chains | Report with WWF27/06/2024 10:20:00
Access our report on the impact of data in driving sustainable agricultural trade and responsible supply chains.
EU Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) - EUDCA Knowledge Hub26/06/2024 16:10:00
The Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) introduces a reporting obligation for data centre operators in the EU. The reporting scheme may be the first step towards the introduction of further measures to improve the sustainable development of the data centre industry, such as minimum performance standards or a labelling scheme.
Want to join techUK’s AI and Data Analytics Leadership Committee? Nominations are now open!26/06/2024 15:10:00
Submit your nomination to join techUK's AI and Data Analytics Committee!
Party Manifestos: Breakdown of sustainability-related commitments26/06/2024 11:20:00
Earlier this month, we saw the publication of all party manifestos ahead of the upcoming general election. But what did Labour, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats commit to in terms of sustainability?
KPMG report: 'three ways to make AI work'25/06/2024 11:15:00
Learn more from KPMG on agent augmentation, enterprise augmentation and cognitive agents.
techUK Local Digital Index 202424/06/2024 11:05:00
techUK is looking to commission the production and publication of the 2024 iteration of the Local Digital Index and report to show the strength of regional tech ecosystems across the United Kingdom
What to expect from techUK’s Scale-Up Council in 202420/06/2024 15:05:00
Following a competitive set of elections, I am delighted to announce that techUK’s Health & Social Care Council has now elected a new Chair and Vice-Chair.
techUK refreshes strategic partnership agreement with the Police Digital Service19/06/2024 16:10:00
techUK is excited to announce the refresh of the Strategic Partnership Agreement with Police Digital Service (PDS). This partnership was initially established in 2021 with the aim to create a formal link between the tech industry sector and PDS.