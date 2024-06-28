UK Data Centres Digital Economy Report 2024

techUK is seeking to commission the research and a report into the contribution data centres play to the UK’s economy 2024.

Background

Data Centres are essential to the UK economy and tech sector, particularly for the growth and development of Artificial Intelligence (AI). While data centres present new opportunities for investment and are integral for the ambitions and growth of the digital tech sector – nationally and locally - the sector finds obstacles to secure planning permissions or set out economic impact of data centres.

By providing updated economic figures, we are seeking to make the case that data centres are good for the UK and local economy, good for innovation and should be seen as crucial national infrastructure projects (see here).

Objective

The report should seek to update and have a similar structure as our 2020 report: techUK – Data Centre Sector Overview 2020. Therefore, it should set out a strong narrative around the crucial part data centres plays in underpinning the UK's economy. It will be used to support policy asks from the sector to make sure the UK remains an attractive destination to invest in, build and operate data centres.

Data Centres currently face significant challenges in building new or expanding their presence in the UK – the two most significant barriers are planning permission (see here) and delays in securing connections to the electrical grid (see here).

The report should include up-to-date figures that show the demonstrable case to UK Government, Devolved Government/Combined Authorities, and local authorities to support, engage with and better understand role data centres have in the UK economy.

This can include but not be limited to jobs, company/industries utilising or needing data centres, associated digital infrastructure and new innovation supported by the presence and work of data centres/digital infrastructure in the UK.

The report should also include 3 case studies on data centre clusters, including Greater Manchester, West London and one other that will be identified as part of this work.

Process and timelines

We would expect the project to take 3 months from commissioning. techUK’s Head of Data Centre’s will be the commissioning lead.

techUK can help to set up conversations with sponsors, UK data centres and lead figures within local/devolved government for their input into the report.

Outputs

techUK would look to have:

1 report (we are happy to discuss whether this is fully branded)

The commissioning partner may be asked to join a report launch event as a speaker to say more about the report, and input toward press comments on the report.

Budget

£30,000 circa

Timeline for the tendering process

Tender open – 28 June 2024

Queries and clarifications window – 20 to 8 July 2024

Applications deadline 9 July

Tender award response – w/c 15 July 2024

Delivery – October 2024

Publish – October 2024

References