UK girls triumph in national cyber skills contest

The 2024 CyberFirst Girls Competition, run by GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre, saw the largest number of girls signing up since its inception

Teams had cyber skills tested by cracking codes, decrypting messages, and solving coding puzzles in a contest which seeks to inspire young women to pursue careers in cyber

Girls from schools across the country have been crowned winners in a UK-wide competition which put their cyber security skills to the test.

More than 14,500 girls across the UK registered to take part in the 2024/2025 CyberFirst Girls Competition, which is run by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of GCHQ, with 13 teams claiming the top prize.

The competition, saw the most teams and schools register since its inception eight years ago, with 4159 teams from over 800 schools signing up. The competition aims to encourage girls aged 12-13 to consider pursuing an interest in technology and the idea of a career in cyber.

The winning teams for the 2024 / 2025 competition are:

East of England: Colchester County High School for Girls

East Midlands: Landau Forte College

London: The Henrietta Barnett School

North East: Woodham Academy

North West: Congleton High School

South East: Nonsuch High School for Girls

South West: St Augustine's Catholic College

West Midlands: Kenilworth School and Sixth Form

Yorkshire & Humberside: Beverley High School

Scotland: Hyndland Secondary School

Wales: Cardiff High School

Northern Ireland: St Catherine's College

Independent Schools: Highgate School

The winning teams from each home nation and region are being recognised at a grand prize winning dinner and celebration day taking place on International Women’s Day next year on Saturday 8th March.

Chris Ensor, NCSC Deputy Director for Cyber Growth, said: