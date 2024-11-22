UK Government drives nature up the agenda at COP29

UK government ministers continue to push for global action on nature at COP29 nature day

New funding for projects to protect the ocean from the threats of climate change and biodiversity loss

Ruth Davis, the UK’s first Special Representative for Nature, joins ministers to drive ambition on nature recovery and climate change

The government is continuing to push for action on the nature crisis at COP29, with Nature Minister Mary Creagh also announcing yesterday (21 November) funding for projects that will build resilience to climate change in oceans.

The government announced 20 projects that will benefit from funding from Round One of the Ocean Community Empowerment and Nature (OCEAN) Grants Programme. These projects will deliver lasting change to the marine environment and coastal communities across the world, reducing poverty, empowering local communities and protecting the health of marine ecosystems.

Action on the nature and climate crises is critical as the natural environment underpins the global economy and society. Nature in the UK is fundamentally connected to other ecosystems across the globe, which is why international collaboration to protect nature is vital.

UK Nature Minister Mary Creagh yesterday said:

“The ocean is suffering the triple threat of global warming, pollution and acidification which risks the collapse of marine and coastal ecosystems, and with more than 3 billion people directly dependent on the ocean it is critical we take action. These important projects will help protect marine habitats in some of the most climate vulnerable places on Earth. “The UK government is here at COP29 to ensure nature is firmly on the agenda. With half the global economy dependent on nature, we need to save nature not only for its own intrinsic value but to save ourselves.”

Ruth Davis, the UK’s first ever Special Representative for Nature, has accompanied Minister Creagh to COP29 to ensure that nature takes its place at the heart of climate change discussions.

UK Special Representative for Nature Ruth Davis yesterday said:

“Urgent action is needed to address the nature and climate crisis - we cannot tackle one crisis while ignoring the other. Global cooperation is vital to improve the health and resilience of our planet for future generations “At COP29, the UK continues lead the way – providing vital funding for the ocean and working to ensure the global economy functions in a way that protects and restores nature.”

Rising ocean temperatures negatively impacts UK and international marine life, leading to knock on effects for the fishing industry. It also leads to increased rainfall, which in turn increases the risk of flooding.

OCEAN projects from Round One will drive forward the recovery of marine ecosystems and combat poverty in coastal communities across five continents and 13 countries, including Bangladesh, Mozambique and Papua New Guinea.

COP29 comes shortly after the UN Biodiversity COP16 conference, where the UK announced an ambitious international package to protect and restore nature across the world – including new criteria to meet the international commitment to protect 30% of land and sea for nature by 2030.

The UK is meeting with fellow high ambition countries at COP29 to ensure progress continues to be made on the issues unresolved in Colombia.

A full summary of projects receiving funding from OCEAN will be uploaded onto the OCEAN website in the coming weeks: https://oceangrants.org.uk/

Further information about the Ocean Community Empowerment and Nature (OCEAN) Grants Programme can be found here: Ocean Community Empowerment and Nature (OCEAN) Grants Programme - GOV.UK