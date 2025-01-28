UK Government in Scotland marks Holocaust Memorial Day

Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill marked Holocaust Memorial Day by urging Scots to "unite in the stand against hatred, intolerance and prejudice"

This year’s Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) is the 80th anniversary since the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Events are taking place across Scotland, the UK and worldwide to remember the six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered in the Holocaust, other victims of Nazi persecution and those who died in subsequent genocides.

Increasing education about the danger of discrimination and preventing the spread of hatred is a key objective of the activity.

The UK Government is committed to supporting all communities so they can live and worship safely – and through the Plan for Change will deliver a decade of national renewal, providing opportunity for all.

Among the events in Scotland, Minister McNeill visited the Scottish Jewish Heritage Centre and Garnethill Synagogue in Glasgow ahead of HMD.

Here she heard more about the community’s history and vast contributions to life in Scotland, the venue’s Holocaust education programmes and modern day antisemitism challenges.

The Minister also hosted a pre-HMD event at the UK Government’s Edinburgh hub, Queen Elizabeth House, with Gillian Field - daughter of Holocaust survivors Henry Wuga MBE and Ingrid Wolff BEM.

Here a captivated audience heard Gillian describe the story of how her parents met in Glasgow after they were brought to the city in 1939, aged 15, through Kindertransport - a rescue operation that moved Jewish children from Nazi-controlled Europe to safety in Britain.

Both her parents deservedly received honours for their services to Holocaust education and Gillian now continues their legacy by shining a light on Jewish life across Scotland.

Minister McNeill yesterday said:

The annual Holocaust Memorial Day is a moment for us all to pause, reflect, and remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust. It also commemorates other victims of Nazi persecution, those who died in more recent genocides, and educates about the importance of continuing to unite in the stand against hatred, intolerance and prejudice. For the past 200 years the Jewish community has made a significant contribution to life in Scotland, a nation which I’m proud to say played a key role in providing sanctuary to so many refugees. It was a privilege to meet community leaders at the Scottish Jewish Heritage Centre and Garnethill Synagogue and hear of their excellent work. My conversations with them and Gillian Field fill me with hope that the horrors of the past will never be forgotten and that love and respect continue to be the values by which our diverse range of Scottish communities enjoy their lives.

To mark HMD communities and organisations from across the UK are taking part in events including ones by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust – the charity established and funded by the UK Government to promote and support HMD.

HMD also commemorates the victims of more recent genocides of Rwanda, Srebrenica, and acts of genocide in Cambodia and against the Yazidi people.

The BBC is marking HMD with programmes across tv, radio and online, as well as full coverage of the Auschwitz Ceremony from Poland and commemorative events across the UK.

