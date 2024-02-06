UK Government launches a refreshed Help to Grow campaign

The UK government is reinforcing its commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the launch of a new Small Business Council and a new and improved Help to Grow campaign.

The Help to Grow campaign has also been revamped to serve as a comprehensive resource for SMEs, offering a one-stop shop for information and advice. This includes guidance on starting your business, scaling your business, accessing funding, and exporting abroad. The campaign aligns with the government's vision of making 2024 the "Year of the SME."

One significant aspect of the support is the Help to Grow: Management scheme, a 12-week program aimed at enhancing leadership and management skills for SMEs. The program, 90% subsidized by the government, is expected to benefit up to 30,000 businesses over its lifespan.

The government aims to ensure that SMEs have the necessary support, tools, and guidance to thrive, emphasizing that when small businesses succeed, the entire UK economy flourishes. The Small Business Council, which will meet for the first time next month, will serve as a dedicated forum for SME leaders to get their views heard by the government. This move recognizes the vital role played by small businesses, which constitute the vast majority of businesses in the UK, supporting 27 million jobs and contributing £4.5 trillion in annual turnover.

If you want to learn more about this campaign, please visit gov.uk/helptogrow.