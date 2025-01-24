UK Government launches UK Internal Market Act consultation

Government to review UK Internal Market Act, working closely with devolved governments throughout

Consultation into the UK Internal Market Act launched to deliver better outcomes for businesses and citizens across the UK

10-week consultation will aim to improve UK internal market processes

Review aims to protect free trade and boost growth across all four nations of the UK

The UK Government has launched a consultation as part of a review into the UK Internal Market Act.

Trade between the four nations of the UK is worth around 20% of the economies of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. This review will also ensure growth across the country, meeting our Plan For Change and raising living standards for working people across the UK.

The Review will amongst other things consider how to provide the right balance between devolved decision-making on regulation and protecting the integrity of the internal market, ensuring a continual drive for economic growth, jobs and higher living standards. We encourage as much input as possible to the consultation to ensure the review delivers for citizens and businesses across the UK.

Minister of State for Trade Policy Douglas Alexander said:

Today we are announcing a review of the UK Internal Market Act that will move faster, be completed earlier and be wider in scope than required in law. We have listened to concerns raised in recent years over the operation of the UK Internal Market Act and will ensure that Devolved Governments and businesses with an interest can contribute and make their voice heard.

Throughout the consultation, which will last 10 weeks, the UK Government will engage closely with the devolved governments and interested parties, on how we ensure the Act is fit for the future in a new era of collaboration across the board, improving the operation of the UK Internal Market Act.

