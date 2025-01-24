Department for International Trade
UK Government launches UK Internal Market Act consultation
Government to review UK Internal Market Act, working closely with devolved governments throughout
- Consultation into the UK Internal Market Act launched to deliver better outcomes for businesses and citizens across the UK
- 10-week consultation will aim to improve UK internal market processes
- Review aims to protect free trade and boost growth across all four nations of the UK
The UK Government has launched a consultation as part of a review into the UK Internal Market Act.
Trade between the four nations of the UK is worth around 20% of the economies of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. This review will also ensure growth across the country, meeting our Plan For Change and raising living standards for working people across the UK.
The Review will amongst other things consider how to provide the right balance between devolved decision-making on regulation and protecting the integrity of the internal market, ensuring a continual drive for economic growth, jobs and higher living standards. We encourage as much input as possible to the consultation to ensure the review delivers for citizens and businesses across the UK.
Minister of State for Trade Policy Douglas Alexander said:
Today we are announcing a review of the UK Internal Market Act that will move faster, be completed earlier and be wider in scope than required in law.
We have listened to concerns raised in recent years over the operation of the UK Internal Market Act and will ensure that Devolved Governments and businesses with an interest can contribute and make their voice heard.
Throughout the consultation, which will last 10 weeks, the UK Government will engage closely with the devolved governments and interested parties, on how we ensure the Act is fit for the future in a new era of collaboration across the board, improving the operation of the UK Internal Market Act.
Notes to editors:
- The UK Government is only required in statute to conduct a review in relation to a number of specific elements of the UK Internal Market Act
- These requirements do not include reviewing the wider operational aspects of the market access principles of the Act, and it does not include the process for exclusions from the Act.
- The UK Internal Market Act requires the Government to complete the statutory review by December 2025.
- The UK Government has chosen to consult on a broad range of the operational aspects of Parts 1, 2, and 3 of the Act, including the operation of the market access principles.
- This review is much broader than the statutory review requirements. The UK Government has chosen to consult on the process for considering exclusions from the Act.
- The UK Government has further chosen to issue a public consultation, which goes beyond the statutory requirements, and will be engaging broadly with devolved governments and stakeholders throughout on all aspects of this consultation.
- The UK Government has also committed to complete this review early by summer 2025.
- The UK Government will not be repealing the Act or reviewing the part of the Act with relevance to Northern Ireland. This is because the Act contains vital provisions concerning the Windsor Framework and Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market, and the UK Government has been clear that we will protect this.
- In December the UKG set out a package of immediate commitments ahead of the Review, aimed at improving the way we work with the Devolved Governments on internal market issues. These included;
- a commitment to delivering the joint Common Frameworks programme,
- improving transparency and collaboration between governments on internal market issues and
- offering the Scottish Government a UKIM exclusion to ban the sale of rodent glue traps in Scotland, a request that was declined by the previous UK administration.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-government-launches-uk-internal-market-act-consultation
