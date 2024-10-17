UK House Price Index for August 2024

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The August data shows:

on average, house prices have risen 1.5% since July 2024

there has been an annual price rise of 2.8% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £293,000

England

In England the August data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 1.6% since July 2024. The annual price rise of 2.3% takes the average property value to £310,000.

Yorkshire and the Humber experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 2.7%

The South West saw the greatest monthly price fall, with a fall of -0.3%

The North West experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 4.6%

The South West saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of 0.8%

Click here for the full press release