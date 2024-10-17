HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for August 2024
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The August data shows:
- on average, house prices have risen 1.5% since July 2024
- there has been an annual price rise of 2.8% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £293,000
England
In England the August data shows, on average, house prices have risen by 1.6% since July 2024. The annual price rise of 2.3% takes the average property value to £310,000.
- Yorkshire and the Humber experienced the most significant monthly increase with a movement of 2.7%
- The South West saw the greatest monthly price fall, with a fall of -0.3%
- The North West experienced the greatest annual price rise, up by 4.6%
- The South West saw the lowest annual price growth, with a rise of 0.8%
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-house-price-index-for-august-2024
