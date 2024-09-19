UK House Price Index for July 2024

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The July data shows:

on average, house prices have risen 0.6% since June 2024

there has been an annual price rise of 2.2% which makes the average property in the UK valued at £289,000

UK house prices

UK house prices rose by 2.2% in the year to Jul 2024, down from the revised estimate of 2.7% in the 12 months to June 2024. On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, average house prices in the UK increased by 0.6% between June 2024 and July 2024, down from the same period 12 months ago (June and July 2023).

The UK Property Transactions Statistics showed that in Jul 2024, on a seasonally adjusted basis, the estimated number of transactions of residential properties with a value of £40,000 or greater was 91,000. This is 6.7% higher than a year ago (July 2023). Between June 2024 and July 2024, UK transactions decreased by 0.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

House price monthly increase was highest in East Midland where prices increased by 1.3% in the year to July 2024. The highest annual growth was in the The North East, where prices increased by 3.8% in the year to July 2024.

The UK HPI is based on completed housing transactions. Typically, a house purchase can take 6 to 8 weeks to reach completion. As with other indicators in the housing market, which typically fluctuate from month to month, it is important not to put too much weight on one month’s set of house price data.

