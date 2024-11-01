UK Industrial Fusion Solutions stands-up to deliver STEP

The UK's prototype fusion energy powerplant programme will be led by UK Industrial Fusion Solutions Ltd.

In a milestone moment on the journey to deliver the UK’s first prototype fusion energy plant, leadership of the STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) programme today transitions to UK Industrial Fusion Solutions Ltd (UKIFS).

UKIFS is a wholly owned subsidiary of UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) Group and has been established to lead a public-private partnership that will design, build and operate the STEP prototype plant at the West Burton site in Nottinghamshire.

UKAEA will continue to be STEP’s fusion partner, working alongside two industry partners – one in engineering and one in construction – to spearhead the development of a UK-led fusion industry.

A major procurement exercise is currently underway to select STEP’s strategic, long-term industry partners, with the shortlist expected to be announced by the end of the year.

Paul Methven, CEO of UK Industrial Fusion Solutions and Senior Responsible Owner for STEP, said: “The launch of UK Industrial Fusion Solutions demonstrates significant progress and commitment to developing fusion as a viable clean energy source, and also to creating a UK-led fusion industry.

“STEP is a national endeavour with global impact, and we will continue to work closely with public and private sector partners to ensure the UK remains at the forefront of a revolutionary sustainable new energy source that will drive economic growth.”

STEP aims to pave the way for the commercial viability of fusion by demonstrating net energy, fuel self-sufficiency and a viable route to plant maintenance. The programme’s holistic approach was recently published in a special edition of Royal Society Journal, Philosophical Transactions A.

Professor Sir Ian Chapman, CEO of UKAEA Group, said: “UKIFS brings together an experienced team dedicated to translating decades of fusion research into a functioning prototype plant that will be capable of supplying low-carbon, safe, and sustainable energy to the grid.

“UKIFS will integrate partners in a national endeavour to build STEP as well as focussing on delivering enormous social and economic benefits to the UK, especially for the East Midlands region where the plant will be built.”

The West Burton site in Nottinghamshire was chosen as the home for STEP due to its infrastructure, proximity to skilled workforces, and community support for innovative energy solutions.

For the latest updates about UK Industrial Fusion Solutions and the STEP programme, visit the newly launched website step.ukaea.uk or follow social channels @STEPtoFusion.