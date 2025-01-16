UK invests £5.5 million to tackle mpox in sub-Saharan Africa

Ministers announce funding for research to tackle ongoing mpox outbreaks in Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring countries

Projects research transmission, improved surveillance of outbreaks, new vaccines and treatments for the virus, particularly for mothers and newborns

Investment will help tackle mpox at source to protect the UK public

The UK government has announced £5.5 million for research into transmission, new vaccines and treatments to tackle the mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring countries.

The significant investment is part of the UK’s international response to mpox: providing critical support to countries at the centre of the outbreak and strengthening global health security, while ensuring the UK is protected.

The funding will go towards research projects focused on:

Studying the genetics and transmission patterns of Clade 1b mpox and strengthening public health responses in affected regions.

Developing vaccines, with particular attention to protecting vulnerable groups.

Supporting clinical trials involving mothers and newborn children – including improving the efficacy of vaccines and antiviral treatments

Health Minister Baroness Gillian Merron said:

We are proud to be at the forefront of the international response to mpox. This crucial funding will develop our understanding of the disease, and hopefully develop new ways of protecting people at risk of this terrible disease - particularly mothers and their babies who are particularly vulnerable. It will also help protect the UK and improve our resilience to future outbreaks.

Minister for Development Anneliese Dodds said:

Working together as genuine partners to tackle infectious diseases helps us all. Since August, the UK has been working with others including UNICEF and the WHO to bolster the international response to mpox and prevent its spread across borders. By investing in expertise, we will better equip the international community to tackle this disease and protect communities both in central Africa and at home in the UK.

This funding has been given through the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Official Development Assistance (ODA) budget and will support nine major research projects in partnership with the European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP).

In August 2024, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) due to the newly identified Clade 1b outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This outbreak has expanded to neighbouring countries, and a small number of cases have been detected in other countries including Thailand, Sweden, and the USA.

Five cases of Clade 1b mpox were confirmed in England last year. The risk of Clade 1b mpox to the UK population remains low, and the government is closely monitoring the disease.

In September 2024, the UK government secured more than 150,000 doses of mpox vaccines to help boost resilience against Clade 1 mpox and protect the UK population.

Protecting the UK’s health from current and future threats, and strengthening our collaboration with global partners to better prevent outbreaks worldwide, is part of the government’s Plan for Change.

Building scientific expertise through international research – by better understanding diseases and developing vaccines - will be crucial to achieving the core shift from sickness to prevention, a key part of the government’s 10 Year Health Plan.

Professor Lucy Chappell, Chief Scientific Adviser at Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), said:

Scientific research can improve lives, and this vital funding will strengthen our international response to mpox. By building on our scientific expertise and collaborating with global partners, we can better prevent and control future outbreaks worldwide. This research will look into ways to protect vulnerable people, especially women and newborn children, who have been disproportionately affected by the mpox outbreaks in sub-Saharan Africa. This work is crucial for advancing health equity and building more resilient communities.

Professor Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at the UK Health Security Agency, said:

Research funding for mpox focussed in the areas most affected in Africa is critical to the scientific understanding of this disease. This collaborative funding, alongside ongoing international efforts, will provide a much needed injection of support to reduce the spread of mpox across the globe.

There has been extensive planning by the government and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to ensure healthcare professionals are equipped and prepared to respond to and contact trace any further cases.

NOTES TO EDITORS