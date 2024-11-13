UK Police Industry Charter – have you signed up?

Back in March 2024, techUK attended the Home Office Security and Policing event where we saw Police leaders reaffirm their commitment to modernising the service and improving outcomes for victims through the launch of a Police Industry Charter.

As signatories, we heard from Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, Chair of the National Police Chiefs Council, Professor Paul Taylor, Police Chief Scientific Adviser, Lianne Deeming, Chief Executive Officer for Blue Light Commercial and Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL, Chair, UK Security and Resilience Industry Suppliers Community.

“Blue Light Commercial in conjunction with NPCC, APCC, the Home Office, RISC and the Office of the Police Chief Scientific Adviser have agreed to manage and monitor the Police Industry Charter, created to set foundational principles upon which industry partners, whatever their product or service, and UK policing collectively adhere to outcomes”.

The agreement sets out five key principles for how industry and policing should work together and tackles issues such as transparency, ethics, and sustainability. By signing the Charter industry agree to work to the following principles:

Designing our products, services and systems on the principle of ‘Interoperability First’

Adopting a maximum transparency by default position for products and services.

Supporting the professional development of practitioners and senior leaders.

Supporting UK policing in delivering sustainability

Collaboration and partnership

Since its launch, techUK has been working with partners to understand what the launch of this charter means for industry and policing both in the short term but, most importantly the long term strategy for improving collaborative working between the sectors. The principle of ‘Interoperability First’ has been welcomed by the tech sector and, in particular, techUK’s Interoperability in Policing Working Group. For some time, industry had very much been driving the dialogue around interoperability so, its fantastic now to see interoperability listed as a key principle.

Leaders hope the Charter will promote greater collaboration and inspire innovation within policing.

To sign up to the Charter, please click here.