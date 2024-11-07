UK strikes at heart of Putin's war machine

The UK has today announced a wave of new sanctions against Russia’s military industrial complex and Russian-backed mercenary groups.

the UK announces 56 new sanctions in its largest sanctions package against Russia since May 2023

today’s action disrupts the supply of vital equipment for Putin’s war machine and bears down on Russian malign activity globally, exposing the corrupt activities of Russian proxy military groups in Africa

the UK is the first G7 country to directly sanction Russian backed mercenary group Africa Corps, responsible for threatening stability and security across Africa

The UK has today announced a wave of new sanctions against Russia’s military industrial complex, further restricting the supply of vital military equipment Putin desperately needs for his illegal war in Ukraine.

New targets include suppliers supporting Russia’s military production, Russian-backed mercenary groups operating in Sub-Saharan Africa and a GRU agent involved in the use of a Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury.

These sanctions will directly target the supply of goods to Russia’s military and constrain vital resources crucial to conduct Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine.

Today’s action targets entities based in China, Turkey and Central Asia involved in the supply and production of goods including machine tools, microelectronics and components for drones, all of which Russia needs to support its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

This announcement comes ahead of the European Political Community Summit in Budapest today, where the Prime Minister Keir Starmer will discuss efforts to combat Russian malign activity across Europe and reaffirm the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s deliberate campaign to undermine and threaten European security and democracy and expand its sphere of influence is clear to see. Earlier this week, its attempts to interfere in Moldova’s democratic elections failed, but this is the latest development in a deliberate campaign by Russia to spread disinformation, incite violence and deter support for Ukraine.

This latest package also targets 3 private mercenary groups with links to the Kremlin, including Africa Corps, and 11 individuals associated with Russian proxies. These targets have direct links to the Kremlin, have threatened peace and security in Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic, and have committed widespread human rights abuses across the continent.

These sanctions will bear down on Russian malign activity in Libya, Mali, and Central African Republic (CAR), exposing and combatting Russia’s illicit activity in Africa, as it attempts to exploit the fragile security environments and natural resources in these countries for its gain and expand the Kremlin’s sphere of influence.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

Today’s measures will continue to push back on the Kremlin’s corrosive foreign policy, undermining Russia’s attempts to foster instability across Africa and disrupting the supply of vital equipment for Putin’s war machine. And smashing the illicit international networks that Russia has worked so hard to forge. Putin is nearly 1,000 days into a war he thought would only take a few. He will fail and I will continue to bear down on the Kremlin and support the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom.

Today’s sanctions further build on the UK’s mission to combat Russian malign activity globally. Over the last month the UK has:

Background

A full list of those sanctioned today is as follows: 56 designations made under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, the Libya (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020, the Mali (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 and the Chemical Weapons (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

Twenty eight suppliers of machine tools, microelectronics, components for drones, ball bearings or other goods to the Russian military-industrial complex:

VIRMAVIA OŰ (entity based in Estonia)

DALKOS LLC

LLC SHPINNER

AK MICROTECH

ELESAR GRUPP

BY INOVASYON TEKNOLOJI SANAYI VE TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI (entity based in Türkiye)

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY UNIMATIC

KB NAVIS

CJSC PERSPECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES AGENCY

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY OPEN SYSTEMS DEVELOPMENT TECHNOLOGY

STANEX GROUP LIMITED LIABILITY PARTNERSHIP (entity based in Kazakhstan)

UZSTANEX LLC (entity based in Uzbekistan)

KAZSTANEX LIMITED LIABILITY PARTNERSHIP (entity based in Kazakhstan)

TSK VEKTOR

AUTEL ROBOTICS CO., LTD (entity based in China)

SINO HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD (entity based in China)

REDLEPUS TSK VECTOR INDUSTRIAL (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD (entity based in China)

HAINENG MACHINERY (HONG KONG) CO., LIMITED (entity based in China)

ACE ERA CO., LIMITED (entity based in China)

XIN QUAN ELECTRONICS (HONG KONG) CO., LIMITED (entity based in China)

JINHUA HAIRUN POWER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (entity based in China)

CHENGDU JINGXIN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD (entity based in China)

MAKEWELL INDUSTRIAL TRADING CO., LIMITED (entity based in China)

DONGGUAN SHENGYIN CNC EQUIPMENT CO., LTD (entity based in China)

ZAPCHASTTRADE LLP (entity based in Kazakhstan)

RABADAZIYA LLP (entity based in Kazakhstan)

CPS ENERGY LLP (entity based in Kazakhstan)

TOO TAWKZ (entity based in Kazakhstan)

Four individuals who have benefited since the invasion in key sectors for the Russian state:

NATALIA KHIREVICH

ALEXEY ALEXEEVICH STRELCHENKO

SERGEY PETROVICH USHKO

IGOR VLADIMIROVICH KHOMENKO

Five individuals who have supported the supply of goods to the Russian military industrial complex:

JAE SIK BAN

JOUNG OK HONG

ALEXANDER ALEXANDROVICH PUSHKOV

DENIS VALERIEVICH TROPIN

KONSTANTIN SVYATOSLAVOVICH KALINOV

One entity connected to Russia’s financial system:

OOO ZENIT FINANCE

Seven individuals connected to private mercenary groups with links to the Kremlin:

KONSTANTIN YURIVICH MIRZAYANTS

STANISLAV ALEXANDROVICH ORLOV

DAVOR DRAGOLOBOVIC SAVICIC

ALEKSANDR SERGEEVICH KUZNETSOV

MIKHAIL VICTOROVICH TURKANOV

VITALIY NIKOLAIVICH YERMOLAEV

ANATOLY ILYICH BIBILOV

Three individuals connected to private mercenary groups with links to the Kremlin made under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019:

YEVGENY KHODOTOV

ALEKSANDR YURYEVICH KUZIN

EVGENY KOPOT

One individual connected to private mercenary groups with links to the Kremlin made under the Libya (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020:

ANDREY VLADIMIROVICH AVERYANOV

Two private mercenary groups with links to the Kremlin:

BEARS BRIGADE

PMC ESPANOLA

Three private companies with links to the Wagner Group:

MARKO MINING

THE OFFICER’S UNION FOR INTERNATIONAL SECURITY

RADIO CENTRAFRICAINE LENGO SENGO

One private mercenary group with links to the Kremlin made under the Libya (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020:

AFRICA CORPS

One individual under the Chemical Weapons (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019: