Science and Technology Facilities Council
|Printable version
UK universities enter next-gen international physics experiment
UK universities supported by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) will advance pioneering research into physics’ biggest questions.
Fermilab Director Lia Merminga and Mark Thomson, Executive Chair of STFC, UK Research and Innovation, sign a certificate to commemorate the international cooperative research and development (R&D) agreement. The agreement fortifies R&D and experimental activities among Fermilab and UK institutions for the MAGIS-100 experiment. Credit: Ryan Postel, Fermilab
The Matter-wave Atomic Gradiometer Interferometric Sensor (MAGIS-100) experiment is led by, and currently under construction at the US Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab).
In a new agreement, the UK has agreed to provide vital expertise and support to help the experiment probe the mysteries of quantum physics, dark matter and more.
Ingenious research methods
MAGIS-100 is an ‘atom interferometry experiment’ that will be mounted in a vertical access shaft at Fermilab.
Scientists will cool strontium atoms to close to absolute zero temperature and drop them down a 100-metre-long tube.
The atoms will pass through laser light that will cause them to move at two different velocities simultaneously.
The team will then measure and compare signals from different atoms to examine things such as their atomic superpositions and deviations that could be caused by elusive dark-matter particles interacting with the atoms.
Scientists hope that the research will also lay the foundation for future gravitational wave detectors and research by pioneering advanced sensor technology.
Collaborative scientific approach
Dr Lia Merminga, Director of Fermilab, yesterday said:
It is exciting to see us expand our long and celebrated partnerships with UK institutions to new scientific domains, with the highly innovative MAGIS-100 experiment.
Our UK partners participate in the design, construction and delivery of the detection system for the interferometer and will also participate in the commissioning and data analysis of the experiment.
Crucial UK support
Through the signing of this latest agreement, four UK universities supported by STFC have formalised their commitment to cooperative research and development of the experiment.
They are:
- University of Liverpool
- Imperial College London
- University of Cambridge
- University of Oxford
Universities working on the Atom Interferometer Observatory and Network (AION), a flagship UK initiative to use cold-atom interferometry for fundamental science, have been involved in MAGIS-100 from the beginning.
AION collaborators are working with US universities to develop several optics components for MAGIS-100.
They are providing the cameras that will record interference patterns of fluorescent light emitted by strontium atoms hit by laser light as well as critical optical components and data systems.
Exciting future discoveries
Mark Thomson, Executive Chair of STFC, yesterday said:
This initiative is an exciting opportunity, both for the U.K. and the U.S., to collaborate in new technologies for fundamental science.
There is huge potential in applying quantum technologies to our scientific mission to uncover the secrets of the universe.
Tomorrow’s leading researchers
Ian Shipsey, Head of the Department of Physics at the University of Oxford yesterday said:
The MAGIS and AION projects are attracting a whole new generation of young people from across the U.S. and U.K. to fundamental science.
The training these projects provide in advanced particle physics instrumentation and quantum technologies equips them to be leaders and innovators in research, education, and the high-tech and quantum economies of both nations.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/uk-universities-enter-next-gen-international-physics-experiment/
Latest News from
Science and Technology Facilities Council
Annual Royal Astronomical Society awards recognise STFC researchers15/01/2024 13:05:00
Researchers supported by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) are among winners of the 2024 Royal Astronomical Society awards, medals and prizes.
New research improves understanding of expansion of the Universe09/01/2024 15:05:00
The Dark Energy Survey (DES) collaboration has achieved one of the most robust measurements of the constraints on the Universe's expansion to date.
RAL Space part of historic lunar exploration milestone08/01/2024 15:05:00
In a significant step forward in lunar exploration, an instrument designed to observe the Moon’s atmosphere was successfully launched on 8 January 2024.
Groundbreaking support for digital and quantum technology start-ups18/12/2023 13:05:00
New business support programme will enable pioneering digital and quantum technology start-ups to reach their full commercial potential.
UK signs international agreement to support neutrino experiment11/12/2023 13:05:00
The UK is among eight countries and CERN to sign a new agreement to provide hardware for the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE).
UK Astronomy Technology Centre celebrates 25 years of innovation30/11/2023 11:20:00
25th anniversary for the national centre for excellence in the development of scientific instrumentation for ground and space-based astronomical observatories.
World first AI robot for tackling the pothole problem21/11/2023 13:05:00
At Daresbury Laboratory, UK start-up Robotiz3d is combining artificial intelligence (AI) with advanced robotics to tackle the pothole problem.
Astronomers around the world celebrate launch of UK-led space tech08/11/2023 11:15:00
The WEAVE spectrograph for the William Herschel Telescope at the Observatorio del Roque de los Muchachos was officially inaugurated on 30 October 2023.