UKHSA issues Cold Weather Alert as low temperatures forecast

Amber Cold-Health Alerts are in place for all regions of England starting midday 02 January

Latest update

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber Cold-Health Alert (CHA) for all regions of England from midday on Thursday 02 January until midday on Wednesday 08 January. All regions had previously been under a yellow CHA.

Expected low temperatures are likely to result in increased use of health care services by vulnerable people and an increase in risk to health for individuals aged 65 years and over, those with pre-existing health conditions (including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases) and some other vulnerable groups, such as those sleeping rough.

UKHSA has published guidance for professionals protecting vulnerable people and for the public on staying safe during periods of cold weather.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said:

The forecasted temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, and it is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable. These people could be more at risk of heart attacks, stroke and chest infections as a result of cold temperatures.

Under the CHA system introduced by UKHSA and the Met Office, an amber alert means that cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time, with potential for the whole population to be at risk and where other sectors may also start to observe impacts, indicating a coordinated response is required.

The Met Office may issue National Severe Weather Warnings (for example, snow and ice) with short notice, so you can take appropriate action. Check the Met Office Website to see the National Severe Weather Warnings currently in place.

While the Cold-Health Alerts focus on health impacts of adverse weather for vulnerable groups in England - helping health and social services prepare - the National Severe Weather Warning Service (NSWWS) provides broader warnings on severe weather risks across the UK.

Check the UKHSA Blog to see how Weather-Health Alerts differ from the National Severe Weather Warning Service.