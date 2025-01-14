Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK-Mauritius joint statement on the Chagos Archipelago, 13 January 2025
Joint statement between the governments of the Republic of Mauritius and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia
Representatives from Mauritius and the UK held further productive discussions in London this week on the future of the Chagos Archipelago.
Good progress has been made and discussions are ongoing to reach an agreement that is in both sides’ interests.
Both countries reiterated their commitment to concluding a treaty providing that Mauritius is sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago; and that would ensure the long-term, secure and effective operation of the base on Diego Garcia.
