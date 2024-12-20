Friday 20 Dec 2024 @ 15:05
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Printable version

UK-Mauritius joint statement on the Chagos Archipelago, 20 December 2024

Joint statement between the governments of the Republic of Mauritius and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland concerning the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia

Mauritius and the UK have held a series of productive, ongoing conversations and exchanges on finalising a historic Treaty on the exercise of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago.

Both countries reiterated their commitment to finalising a treaty as quickly as possible, whose terms will agree to ensure the long-term, secure and effective operation of the existing base on Diego Garcia and that Mauritius is sovereign over the Archipelago.

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/foreign-commonwealth-office

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-mauritius-joint-statement-on-the-chagos-archipelago-20-december-2024

Share this article

Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office

Statement from the International Contact Group (ICG) on the situation in the Great Lakes

20/12/2024 16:05:00

The International Contact Group for the Great Lakes has given a statement on the situation in the Great Lakes region.

UK and Norway join forces to counter eavesdropping

20/12/2024 11:20:00

The UK and Norwegian governments are to share best practice and new technologies to detect and expose eavesdropping devices.

UK sanctions Georgian officials responsible for brutal crackdown on media and protestors

19/12/2024 16:20:00

The UK has designated five Georgian officials for serious human rights violations.

New Anti-Corruption Champion and NCA funding as campaign against corruption steps up

12/12/2024 14:10:00

Baroness Margaret Hodge announced as UK's new Anti-Corruption Champion as National Crime Agency receives new funding and sanctions imposed on illicit gold trade

UK expertise to help reinvigorate global efforts to end malaria

11/12/2024 12:15:00

New UK programme with the RBM Partnership to End Malaria will boost global efforts to end malaria epidemic, stimulate growth and protect women and girls.

The second UK-EU Cyber Dialogue takes place in London

09/12/2024 16:10:00

The second UK-EU Cyber Dialogue took place this week. Both sides agreed to hold the next UK-EU Cyber Dialogue in Brussels in 2025.

New funding for White Helmets in Syria in response to escalation

06/12/2024 17:20:00

UK announces new funding to support White Helmets' response to the current escalations in Syria

UK to push Allies to increase support for Ukraine and defence spending at NATO

04/12/2024 13:05:00

Foreign Secretary David Lammy will attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Brussels.

UK secures another signatory for its ‘Shadow Fleet’ call to action as New Zealand and UK Foreign Secretaries pledge closer cooperation

29/11/2024 16:15:00

New Zealand will sign up to the UK’s ‘Shadow Fleet’ initiative, as part of the first annual UK-NZ Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue in London.

Serco is here to make things happen and provide vital public services.