Ukrainian cherub to be official Scotland Office card

Scottish Secretary chooses Ukrainian schoolgirl’s artwork for Christmas card

A picture of a blonde cherub painted by a 12-year-old Ukrainian girl living in Edinburgh is to be Scottish Secretary Ian Murray’s official Christmas card.

Amelia Marchenko, who is originally from Ukraine’s Donetsk region, now lives in Edinburgh with her parents, two sisters and one brother. The family had to flee conflict in Ukraine in 2014 and again in August 2022.

Amelia also painted an image of a Santa hat and sleigh, which will also be used for Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill’s official Christmas card.

The Edinburgh branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) ran a competition amongst the children and young people who attend activities in the Ukrainian Community Centre. Mr Murray met many of the young people who use the centre when he visited earlier this year.

Amelia was among dozens of young Ukrainian artists who submitted entries to the competition. Her winning design features a cherub with golden hair set against a backdrop of traditional Ukrainian and Scottish symbols, bringing together both cultures in a festive celebration.

Mr Murray said:

As we gather to celebrate this festive season, I am absolutely delighted that we are sharing this special Christmas card featuring artwork by the very talented Amelia Marchenko. All the designs submitted by the Ukrainian children were fantastic, but hers definitely edged it. Having visited Edinburgh’s Ukrainian Community Centre’s teens club in August, I was inspired by their creativity, resilience and spirit. Amelia’s beautiful design represents not only the joy of the season, but also the warmth of Scotland’s welcome to those Ukrainians who have made our country their home. I wish everyone a peaceful Christmas and a bright New Year.

This is the first time the Scotland Office has run a competition for its Christmas card design. The children were invited to submit artwork, in any medium, that captured the essence of Christmas and the spirit of peace and goodwill.

The competition was open to children aged 5-16 who attend the Ukrainian Community Centre. Participants were encouraged to incorporate elements of both their Ukrainian heritage and their new Scottish home in their festive designs. The judging panel, which included Mr Murray and representatives from AUGB Edinburgh, were particularly impressed by the creative ways the young artists blended both cultures in their artwork.

Electronic versions of the card with the winning design will be sent by Mr Murray to organisations and stakeholders across Scotland. Amelia received a congratulatory letter and certificate from the Secretary of State, and her original artwork will be framed and displayed in the Scotland Office.

The Edinburgh branch of AUGB was founded in 1947 and has provided a social and cultural place to meet for the Ukrainian diaspora. Since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, AUGB has worked closely in partnership with community and voluntary sector partners which have welcomed and supported displaced people from Ukraine that have called Scotland their home since the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian community centre in Edinburgh provides a vital community hub, offering everything from language classes to cultural activities and support services.

The Ukraine Club in Edinburgh supports more than 500 people each week. The Ukrainian youth work partnership and the cultural programme at the Ukrainian community centre is funded by the UK Government and the National Lottery Community Fund. The National Lottery Community Fund is supporting the project with a £116,930 Improving Lives grant.