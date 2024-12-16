Innovate UK
|Printable version
UKRI developing new research data policy framework
New pan-UKRI research data policy framework will maximise the value of data arising from UKRI funding and support an open research and innovation culture.
The new policy framework is being developed collaboratively by the research councils, Research England and Innovate UK.
It will update and streamline expectations and guidance for research data arising from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) research funding.
This will include guidance relating to research data management plans and making data findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable (the FAIR data principles), and will take account of the latest technological advances.
Supporting an open research culture
Professor Dame Jessica Corner, UKRI Executive Chair Champion for Open Research said:
As research becomes ever more data intensive, it is essential that research data arising from UKRI public funding is shared appropriately, to maximise its value and to enable more collaborative, efficient and trusted research and innovation.
Developing a new data policy will enable UKRI to better incentivise and support good practice and an open research culture within and across all research communities.
UKRI will publish and consult on a draft version of its new policy in spring 2025.
Applicants for UKRI funding and grant holders should continue to follow UKRI’s existing research data policies.
An integrated approach
The new policy framework will update and, where appropriate, harmonise and streamline UKRI’s policies and guidance for data sharing and management, including guidance relating to data management plans.
This integrated approach will provide simpler and more consistent policy across UKRI’s council-specific and cross-council funding, grounded in promoting good practice for the type of research being undertaken and data it will generate or use.
This will better align with related UKRI priorities, including:
- promoting an open research culture
- supporting and recognising diverse skills and talent
- facilitating responsible and trusted research and innovation
Building on strong foundations
UKRI’s new policy framework will build on the research councils’ existing common principles and policies and the concordat on open research.
These have played an important role in supporting UK leadership in research data sharing and management policy and practice.
It will seek to build on recommendations previously made by the Open Research Data Task Force, and recent reviews undertaken by some of UKRI’s councils.
These include the recent review of the Economic and Social Research Council’s (ESRC) research data policy.
UKRI will also be taking into account international initiatives to promote open research practices, including the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) recommendation on access to data from public funding.
Supporting UKRI’s wider investment in data
Developing a new UKRI policy also aligns with UKRI’s wider investment in research data, digital skills, talent and infrastructure.
For example:
- UKRI’s digital research infrastructure programme
- new membership of the European Open Science Cloud (EOSC)
- informing the development of the government’s UK National Data Library
Looking beyond data
UKRI also wants to promote good sharing and management of other important digital research outputs.
It has recently become an organisational member of the Research Software Alliance, and will be considering expectations for software and code as part of its data policy.
Further information
Examples of research council policies and activities the UKRI research data policy is building on:
- UKRI’s current research data common principles and policies
- Medical Research Council blog: making data sharing happen
- ESRC research data policy review
- Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council review of data-intensive bioscience
- supporting digital skills of arts and humanities researchers
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/ukri-developing-new-research-data-policy-framework/
Latest News from
Innovate UK
New saliva test can rapidly identify paracetamol overdose16/12/2024 09:25:00
A research team led by the University of Liverpool has developed an innovative new technique that can rapidly assess paracetamol levels from saliva.
BBSRC injects £20 million into long-term discovery research13/12/2024 11:15:00
BBSRC is backing four major research projects to help pioneer critical advances in healthy ageing, drug discovery and sustainable agriculture.
£2.4m for community flood, erosion and water quality projects13/12/2024 10:15:00
People affected by flooding, coastal erosion and water pollution will co-lead research projects to find natural ways to protect their communities.
Discovery science projects pave the way for future innovations09/12/2024 10:10:00
Research to improve the sense of touch in prosthetic arms and develop tests of blood clot formation and breakdown are among 100 new projects announced last week.
New data analysis tool will help insurance industry’s future02/12/2024 10:15:00
State-of-the-art software enabling insurance companies to judge with unprecedented accuracy how much cash to keep in the bank will help the industry thrive.
New ‘how-to guide’ for future rapid vaccine development02/12/2024 09:15:00
The process map will help researchers use lessons learned from COVID-19 to speed up new vaccine development and respond to epidemics and pandemics.
New scanner will save lives and transform medical research29/11/2024 11:20:00
A new network of scanners will drive drug discovery and diagnose patients with illnesses like cancer, Alzheimer’s and heart conditions earlier and faster.
First results from WEAVE reveal galaxy smashed up at 2m mph25/11/2024 10:10:00
In November 2024, the William Herschel Telescope Enhanced Area Velocity Explorer’s (WEAVE) first results were published.