UKRI given green light for game-changing BioFAIR investment

With UKRI’s £34m investment approved, BioFAIR is poised to revolutionise UK life science research by transforming how we facilitate research data management.

Supported by UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) infrastructure fund and digital research infrastructure programme, the BioFAIR vision is ambitious.

It aims to establish a cohesive, UK-wide digital research infrastructure that bridges current gaps between:

researchers

digital research technical professionals (including data scientists, research software engineers and data stewards)

existing institutional digital research infrastructures

The funder-community partnership

BioFAIR exemplifies the transformative impact that can be achieved when major UK funders work in partnership with the research community.

Initially proposed by the ELIXIR-UK community, the BioFAIR concept received crucial support from the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) and Medical Research Council from the outset.

Robust engagement and early-stage investment to scope BioFAIR’s feasibility and potential impact ultimately paved the way for this bold project to elevate UK life science research to new heights.

A real step-change

BioFAIR will be a catalyst for innovation and discovery and over its five-year life span will:

accelerate the adoption of findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable (FAIR) data principles across the UK life sciences, making it more useful and valuable to researchers than ever before

unify the UK’s currently fragmented digital research landscape, fostering unprecedented opportunities for collaboration and coordination among the national life sciences community

break down barriers to democratise data accessibility, giving UK researchers the resources and autonomy needed for innovation and discovery to flourish

coordinate and deliver extensive training and support for practitioners at all levels, building critical workforce capacity and securing the UK’s position as a global leader in life sciences

Key capabilities

Fundamental to the BioFAIR concept are its four key capabilities. Each will be assembled from existing data tools and services developed and deployed by the UK and international life science research communities.

Collectively, the four capabilities signify an important ethos of one community driving and sharing responsibility for the management and use of national assets to maximise accessibility, usability and impact.

Data commons

The data commons will catalogue sources of existing datasets, making them easily accessible to life science researchers. It will support FAIR data management throughout the data lifecycle, from the point of collection to deposition and, crucially, to reuse.

Method commons

The method commons will enable the collaborative use of shared computational workflows with a national workflow capability. It will feature a national repository of trusted and curated data methods and workflows, contributed by the life sciences research community, supporting reproducible data analytics and advancing data-driven bioscience.

Community centre

The community centre will provide a focal point for sharing expertise, best practice and troubleshooting within disciplines.

Knowledge centre

The knowledge centre will enable those driving the collection and curation of existing knowledge resources and training materials to advance best practice in research data management.

Together, the community and knowledge centres will create a collaborative environment that supports more effective dissemination of research data management knowledge and skills across the life sciences research community.

Mission critical

Put simply, BioFAIR is mission critical to the future of UK life sciences research. At its core the project will deliver major efficiency gains by streamlining research data management.

By better connecting research teams and championing the reuse of data and methods, BioFAIR will help accelerate research, leading to faster scientific breakthroughs as a result.

But BioFAIR adds significantly more value than efficiency alone. It will:

pioneer innovation, with its state-of-the-art tools and methods paving the way for future scientific success

future-proof the UK life sciences ecosystem by integrating advanced computational tools and methods to set the stage for new innovations that can be translated and commercialised for maximum impact

support economic growth and prosperity by upskilling the life sciences research data management workforce and enabling new opportunities for the UK’s scientific leadership

Collaborating for success

Community driven from the outset, the concept of BioFAIR originated as an idea submitted to BBSRC’s bioscience big ideas pipeline by the ELIXIR-UK team.

This collaborative ethos remains at the heart of BioFAIR, complemented by additional UK and international initiatives to ensure best practices are shared and interoperability across disciplines is promoted.

BioFAIR’s success heavily relies upon the combined ability and proven track record of the UK life science research community in developing and operating research data management tools and services.

As the awarded hosts of BioFAIR’s coordinating hub, the Earlham Institute’s strengths will be complemented by a skilled and distributed network of UK partners responsible for project leadership and delivery.

The backbone of research excellence

Dr Sarah Perkins, Executive Director for Strategic Planning, Evidence and Engagement at BBSRC and the UKRI Senior Responsible Officer for BioFAIR, said:

Digital research infrastructure has fast become as critical to UK bioscience as physical infrastructure. The BioFAIR project will provide the backbone for ground-breaking research, enabling researchers to tackle key societal challenges head-on. By democratising access to crucial data and methods, BioFAIR ensures that the UK life science community can innovate faster and more effectively than ever before.

Transforming the face of UK life science research

Gerry Reilly, Interim Director of BioFAIR, said: