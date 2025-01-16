UK-Ukraine enter schools partnership to drive education standards

UK-Ukraine school partnerships programme launched to boost education standards and break down barriers to opportunity.

Sharing stories and the power of reading is at the heart of a partnership launched today (January 16) between schools in the UK and Ukraine, as part of a century-long commitment to collaboration between the countries.

Backed by top authors including Michael Morpurgo and current Waterstones children’s laureate Frank Cottrell-Boyce, the UK-Ukraine School Partnerships programme will foster cross-cultural understanding and enhance English language skills while forging lasting links between school communities here and in Ukraine.

Children in Ukraine have had their education interrupted by Russia’s war. Thousands of schools have been damaged, while children live in fear of attacks, displacement, or the loss of parents or loved ones. Half the children report air alarms disrupting their education and 43% of their teachers reported that the children are feeling nervous or anxious.

The schools partnership is the first step in our long-term commitment to sharing best practice across both our education systems – aiding Ukraine’s recovery while driving high and rising standards on both sides. It was launched today by the Prime Minister at school № 219 in Kyiv, where he joined a class dialling into All Saints Catholic Primary School in Anfield. Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, attended the school in Anfield and was joined by War Horse author Michael Morpurgo and Children’s Laureate Frank Cottrell-Boyce who read their own work and talked to the children about their favourite stories.

It comes as the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy sign a 100 Year Partnership demonstrating the UK’s enduring commitment to Ukraine. It will help drive forward the government’s Plan for Change by increasing economic and trade cooperation to boost growth and benefit the health, wealth and security of working people in both countries.

The treaty will also strengthen our socio-cultural ties, with closer collaboration across education a key driver in bringing our societies closer and boosting standards in both education systems.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Reading is so much more than education, it broadens horizons, nurtures creativity and provides hope and light in uncertain times. The resilience of the Ukrainian people is incredible. I’ve seen first-hand how learning and reading helps maintain a sense of normality for Ukraine’s children and young people, who have faced unimaginable adversity as they live, learn and play under bombardment. As part of our historic 100 Year Partnership with Ukraine, we’re enriching the cultural connections between our young people, fostering closer ties now and into the future.

The project, delivered by the British Council in partnership with the National Literacy Trust, will initially see 50 schools in the UK matched with 50 schools in Ukraine on a year-long reading project, sharing their favourite stories from their own cultures and exploring the benefits of reading. Schools will be chosen from across the four nations of the UK between January and the scheme launching in late spring.

Evidence shows that reading for pleasure helps children understand the views of others and feel more connected to the world. It also helps them feel more able to deal with difficult emotions and feel more confident. The National Literacy Trust found that children who read are three times more likely to have higher levels of mental wellbeing. It is also associated with improved pupil attainment from reading and writing ability to general knowledge as well as a greater insight into other cultures and strengthened decision-making.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said:

I was lucky to be gifted a love of reading as a child. That opened so many doors for me that would have otherwise been closed. Reading brings new perspectives and builds empathy, and it can help children facing adversity make sense of their own experiences. That’s why this partnership is so important. Getting more children reading for pleasure is a key part of our Plan for Change, and our work to drive high and rising standards across education by giving children the best start in life. Children in Ukraine have faced things most of us can’t comprehend, but through sharing our stories we can build a collective understanding of our two cultures, creating lasting ties between school communities that will benefit pupils on both sides for years to come.

Michael Morpurgo, said:

After a long life of reading and teaching and writing, of telling stories to children, I do know that the right book at the right time, can enrich young lives. I know of no greater gift we can pass on to our children, for with literature and stories comes knowledge and understanding of ourselves, of the past and present, of the lives of others, of the world about us. Books ask questions that open new horizons, new pathways. They bring us laughter and tears, companionship and hope.

International school partnerships broaden horizons and promote understanding of global issues, but they also help children develop skills for life. More than 4 out of 5 teachers taking part in the British Council’s Connecting Classrooms programme reported that partnerships equip pupils with essential skills for a global economy.

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive of the British Council, said:

At the British Council, creating opportunities for young people has been at the heart of our mission for the last 90 years. We are delighted to be part of the 100 Year Unbreakable Partnership between the UK and Ukraine. International school partnerships are a motivating way for young people to develop the language, communication and intercultural skills that are so important for the future of our two countries. We look forward to supporting many more schools in partnerships and wider connections between our education systems.

This is an ambitious, long-term commitment to work together across government, civil society and the private sector to strengthen the security and prosperity of both of our countries.