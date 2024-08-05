Unauthorised mortgage broker charged with fraud

Peterson Okoh (of Peckham, London SE15) appeared in Westminster magistrates court on 31 July 2024 for allegedly advising on and arranging mortgages, between January 2018 and December 2023, without being authorised.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) also alleges a significant number of mortgage applications advised on and arranged by Mr Okoh contained false information and/or were supported by forged documents.

Mr Okoh has been charged by the FCA with 3 counts of fraud by false representation and 1 count of carrying on regulated activities without authorisation. Mr Okoh has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The case has been sent to Southwark Crown Court for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing on 28 August 2024.

Peterson Okoh has been released on conditional bail with conditions of home residence, not to carry on acting as a mortgage advisor while unauthorised, and not to contact prosecution witnesses directly or indirectly pending his next appearance.

Note to editors