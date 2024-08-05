Financial Conduct Authority
Unauthorised mortgage broker charged with fraud
Peterson Okoh (of Peckham, London SE15) appeared in Westminster magistrates court on 31 July 2024 for allegedly advising on and arranging mortgages, between January 2018 and December 2023, without being authorised.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) also alleges a significant number of mortgage applications advised on and arranged by Mr Okoh contained false information and/or were supported by forged documents.
Mr Okoh has been charged by the FCA with 3 counts of fraud by false representation and 1 count of carrying on regulated activities without authorisation. Mr Okoh has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
The case has been sent to Southwark Crown Court for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing on 28 August 2024.
Peterson Okoh has been released on conditional bail with conditions of home residence, not to carry on acting as a mortgage advisor while unauthorised, and not to contact prosecution witnesses directly or indirectly pending his next appearance.
Note to editors
- Date of Birth: Peterson Okoh (01/10/1960)
- The most obvious example of a 'regulated mortgage contract' is a loan made to an individual to enable the individual to buy a home for themselves where the loan is secured on that home. For legal definition of a 'regulated mortgage contract', please refer to Article 61(3)(a) of the Financial Services and Markets Act (Regulated Activities) Order 2001.
- Carrying on a regulated activity in the UK without authorisation is contrary to section 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and is punishable by a fine or up to 2 years in prison.
- Fraud by False Representation is contrary to section 2 of the Fraud Act 2006 and is punishable by a fine or up to 10 years in prison.
- Okoh has been charged with:
- 3 counts of fraud by false representation; and
- 1 count of breaching s19 FSMA
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/unauthorised-mortgage-broker-charged-fraud
