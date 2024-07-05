WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UNICEF UK Statement to new UK Government
The appointment of the new UK Government and Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, provides a crucial opportunity to put children and their rights front and centre of all government decision-making. The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) is committed and looks forward to working with them on this.
In the UK and across the globe children are in crisis – the rising cost-of-living, conflict, climate change, the legacy of Covid, and cuts to overseas aid are putting children’s lives, health, and futures at risk.
UNICEF UK is calling for the new Government to show leadership for children, and to reverse years of austerity and underfunding, so that children, wherever they live, have their basic needs met and feel optimistic about their futures. We urge the new UK Government to act swiftly and decisively on the following:
- End the two-child limit policy and benefits cap and commit to a national Baby and Toddler Guarantee so that every child in the UK has timely access to the range of financial, health, wellbeing, and development services they need in early childhood.
- Reinstate the UK’s commitment to spend 0.7% of Gross National Income on international aid and deliver a Global Growing Up Promise by investing in health, nutrition, education, and protection from climate change for the world’s poorest children.
The time for action is now. Our children cannot wait any longer for their rights to be protected.
Notes to editors:
For more information, please contact: Unicef UK Media Team, 0207 375 6030, media@unicef.org.uk
About UNICEF
UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.
The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF’s emergency and development work for children. We also promote and protect children’s rights in the UK and internationally. We are a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.
