Uniting the Movement impact report published

The update explains what we've achieved over the last year and highlights the impact of working with our partners in the physical activity sector

We’ve published a new report today highlighting how we’re performing as we head into year two of our strategy’s second implementation plan.

The report details the impact of our work against the commitments made in our 2022-25 Implementation Plan, which outlines how we’ll deliver on Uniting the Movement.

Packaging up key outcomes from our varied work with the sport and physical activity sector, and beyond, the report is the first in what will be regular updates on how we’re continuing to deliver our ambitious long-term strategy.

And while our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth is happy with the positives highlighted in the report, he recognises the need to maintain a focus on the primary goal of our strategy, tackling inequalities. “We are very pleased to share this impact report,” said Tim. “It shows not just a proud record of delivery for Sport England across what has been a very busy and challenging year, but also how Uniting the Movement is starting to grip with participation at record levels. “However, we cannot be satisfied when so many people are still missing out because of their income, postcode or background. “So while this report represents a good start and highlights some real successes, there is still a lot more work to do to reduce inequality of opportunity in accessing sport, physical activity and all the health and social benefits they bring.” Some of the key stats highlighted in the report include: Record high physical activity levels – 1.02 million more active adults*.

Decreasing inactivity levels – 535,500 fewer inactive adults*.

Improving children’s experience – 1.4% increase in children in Years 3-6 reporting three or more positive attitudes to sport and physical activity**.

Return on investment – every £1 spent on sport and physical activity in England returns £3.91 of social and economic value.

Progress against goals – at six months in, almost 90% of our system partners reported significant or some evidence of progress against their steps and goals.

Activity integration – 10 of our 12 local delivery pilots have evidence of integrating physical activity into health pathways in their communities.

High-quality facilities – we’ve funded 250 more high-quality football and multi-sport pitches over the last quarter.

Tackling inequalities – 90% of the funding from our open funds that’s gone to football or multi-sport projects has gone to engaging under-represented groups.

Spurred into action – 42% of women aged 14-60 aware of the This Girl Can campaign report taking action as a result of it and 43% of those with a long-term health condition aware of We Are Undefeatable, report taking action as a result.

Staying afloat – we’ve agreed to administer a £63m fund to help keep public swimming pools open. *Active Lives Adult Survey Report November 2021-22 ** Active Lives Children and Young People Report Academic Year 2021-22

“The reports shows how Uniting the Movement is starting to grip with participation at record levels." Tim Hollingsworth

Chief executive, Sport England

The 2022-25 Implementation Plan detailed how we were going to deliver in years two-four of Uniting the Movement and highlighted three key roles we had to play in this period. These were: Building the movement

Meeting people where they’re at

Being the change. This report breaks down our key results from the past year and displays them against each of the ‘now’ commitments we made for the three roles, to give a true reflection of the breadth of our work and how we’re performing as a whole. It shows the foundations we’re building to achieve our mission of creating an active nation that will lead to increased activity levels, decreased inactivity levels, narrowing inequalities within sport and physical activity and an improvement in the experiences of children and young people when being active. But we know we can’t do this alone, and we thank the sector and our partners for continuing to work with us to help achieve our goals. We look forward to continuing to share our progress with you as we progress deliver on our strategy.