Unlocking Digital Identity: Call for contributions

techUK is excited to be hosting our flagship Digital Identity Campaign Week, #UnlockingDigitalID

Welcome to techUK’s 2024 Digital ID Campaign Week! This week, techUK will be exploring how our members are increasing efficiency for both businesses and users, combatting fraud, as well as what creative and innovative ways our members are expanding our understanding of Digital Identities.

Whether it’s how we’re communicating, shopping, managing our finances, dating, accessing healthcare or public services, the ability to verify identity has quickly become a critical vanguard to the Digital Economy.

But what challenges are there to unlocking the full potential of Digital ID’s? How can we push for wider adoption, and what role does Government have in developing a thriving ecosystem?

Our members will be addressing all of this and more, don’t miss out on our flagship Digital ID Campaign Week!

If you’d like to contribute to our Campaign Week, you can find our submission guidelines below.

Click here for the full press release