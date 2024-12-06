Unlocking Opportunities: recapping essential digital skills

Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, returned this week. During Episode 4, our expert panel tackled the topic of essential digital skills and explored the growing importance of digital skills for individuals and organisations alike, highlighting the challenges and opportunities in bridging the digital divide. Our speakers were:

Gavin O'Meara, Founder and CEO of FE News

Michael Lemin, Director of Policy at NCFE

Julie Hawker, CEO at Cosmic, Trustee at Good Things Foundation, South West Regional Representative for FutureDotNow

David Redden, Commercial Manager and qualifications specialist at NCFE.

Here, we recap three of the key takeaways from their conversation.

1. Digital skills are as fundamental as English and maths

The discussion began with the acknowledgement that digital skills are no longer optional – they are essential for navigating daily life and thriving in the workplace.

Michael Lemin emphasised how the digital disadvantage gap impacts millions, from older adults facing online scams to workers in all sectors needing to adapt to tech-based systems. As he explained, digital skills should be treated as core competencies: “Digital goes alongside English and maths for essential skills in today’s world”.

The panel also noted how digital proficiency has direct links to better job prospects and financial security. While sectors requiring high digital skills often offer higher wages, a large proportion of professions increasingly rely on digital tools – for example, those in childcare using iPads for record-keeping. This makes digital proficiency critical across not just some, but all, industries.

2. Breaking down barriers to digital confidence

A recurring theme discussed during Episode 4 was the stigma and fear many people feel when it comes to admitting a lack of digital skills, particularly in professional settings. This stigma often prevents employees from seeking help or engaging with training opportunities, leading to underutilised tools and wasted resources.

Explains David Redden:

“There is a stigma to a lack of digital skills, especially in the workplace. There’s a certain expectation that digital skills are a given, as people can use their mobile phones and can stream television programmes – but this is a different type of digital skill and it affects all age groups. “Certainly in the workplace, there’s an embarrassment about admitting you can’t do certain tasks and an underlying worry that exposing that lack of skills can put your job at risk. However, this goes from the bottom up to the top – for example,1 in 3 people who earn over £75,000 can’t do all 20 digital tasks required in the workplace.”

Within education, a lack of digital literacy and confidence among learners using remote platforms or e-portfolios can result in disengagement and even dropout on certain educational pathways, such as apprenticeships.

The panel stressed the importance of addressing these barriers to foster confidence and improve outcomes for workers and learners alike.

3. Building inclusive and accessible digital training

The panel emphasised that addressing the digital skills gap requires inclusive and accessible training approaches tailored to diverse needs and motivations. Julie Hawker highlighted the value of flexibility in delivery methods, stating: “People don’t always need to be in a classroom. Training can be physical, virtual, or hybrid – but it must put learners’ needs and motivations first.”

The panel also stressed the importance of addressing basic barriers rooted in digital poverty, such as access to devices and reliable internet, which are prerequisites for effective learning. Initiatives including SIM card banks by O2 and partnerships with charities can play a crucial role in supporting learners who might otherwise be left behind.

Regarding the school system, the panel called for integrating digital skills into school curriculums to equip young people with foundational knowledge, such as online safety and understanding their digital footprint, preparing them for a digital-first world.

Finally, David Redden added that workplaces must also prioritise practical applications of digital skills. He shared NCFE’s approach of conducting internal digital skills self-assessments to identify gaps and then offering personalised training plans, which resulted in 75% of participants pursuing further learning and development of their digital skills.

Inclusive digital training, whether for students or professionals, must be adaptable, accessible, and lifelong to meet the evolving demands of today’s digital landscape.

Looking ahead: the case for lifelong digital learning

As the discussion concluded, the panel highlighted the importance of fostering a culture of lifelong learning in digital skills, especially with rapid advancements like AI reshaping the landscape. Julie proposed a bold vision: “Let’s make 2025 the year of digital skills learning. Let’s get organisations and businesses to sign up to the charter and give it a huge push.”

Whether it’s tackling workplace stigma, improving hybrid training delivery, or embedding digital skills in education, the conversation underscored the urgency of creating a digitally inclusive society.

