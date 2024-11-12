Unlocking Opportunities: recapping Labour's first 100 days

We’re thrilled to introduce Unlocking Opportunities, our brand-new live show series in partnership with FE News. Over the next six weeks, we’ll be exploring the wider theme of breaking down barriers to opportunity within education, delving into topics including curriculum and assessment, youth employment, regional skills needs and more.

In our first episode, ‘Labour’s First 100 Days’, our speakers discussed the UK government’s first 100 days in office, offering expert analysis on key policy developments and the opportunities ahead for the skills and education sectors. Our speakers were:

Gavin O'Meara, Founder and CEO of FE News

Michael Lemin, Director of Policy at NCFE

Juliette Collier, National Director of Campaign for Learning

Anna Ambrose, Co-founder and Director at Workwhile

Here, we recap three of the key takeaways that we gained from the discussion.

1. Bold policy announcements to shape the future of skills

The episode began with a focus on the big policy announcements emerging from the Labour government’s first 100 days. Michael Lemin raised the importance of the Skills and Growth Levy and its potential to be more flexible than the previous apprenticeship levy, saying that this could allow for a more tailored approach to addressing workforce skills.

Our speakers also discussed how Skills England, which aims to streamline and simplify the skills system, was seen as an opportunity to bring much-needed coherence to a fragmented sector. However, as the panel noted, the real impact of these changes will depend on how they are implemented and how flexible they can be in responding to the evolving needs of employers and learners.

Anna Ambrose outlined: “That aim of bringing coherence to what is undoubtedly quite a fragmented system that’s hard for learners and employers to navigate is definitely needed. Let’s hope that that convening power is there to achieve a little more on that front.”

The panel also touched on the significance of the pause to the planned reforms and the Curriculum Review, which will be the key theme of our second episode, streaming next Thursday 14 November at 10am – you can join us on the day by setting a reminder here.

2. Why interconnectivity will equal success

Another key theme that emerged was the need for greater interconnectivity across departments and policies.

Both Juliette and Anna emphasised the importance of mission-led thinking, which focuses on outcomes rather than isolated goals. The Labour government’s cross-departmental approach, particularly in areas like family learning and supporting those most distant from the labour market, was highlighted as a significant opportunity for creating a more integrated system.

“Sometimes some of the joining up isn’t happening in departments,” explains Juliette. “There’s about 50,000 people a year going through family learning programmes. This has massive potential, particularly around workforce development.

“We know we’ve got a skills gap in the early year workforce of about 40,000 in order to deliver the new entitlement. Those 50,000 people in family learning – what are they learning about? Child development. So why aren’t there seamless progression routes [between the two]?”

The panel discussed a more holistic approach could help bridge gaps in skills and employment by offering learners continuous pathways that connect education, training, and job opportunities. This interconnected strategy also helps address economic inactivity by ensuring policies support not just the traditional education system, but also adult learning and skill development throughout life.

3. Exploring the sector's ‘big asks’ from government

Lastly, the discussion turned to exploring the big asks that the sector is looking for from the new Government. Michael raised the urgent need to address the pay and conditions of FE teachers and professionalise this workforce. As he pointed out, the new Government has widened the pay gap between school and FE teachers – and improving FE teacher pay is crucial for attracting and retaining skilled educators, rather than losing them to industry or schools.

Another point raised was the importance of a data-led approach to policy making, ensuring that decisions are informed by clear, reliable data to make the most of limited resources.

Finally, the panel stressed the need for stronger support for SMEs, particularly in the skills and apprenticeship spaces. Anna highlighted how SMEs often struggle to engage with the system, and that a tailored approach is necessary to ensure they can participate fully in workforce development, ultimately benefiting young people and the economy as a whole.

Looking beyond Labour’s first 100 days

As Labour settles into its new leadership, the first 100 days have set the stage for significant changes in skills and education policy. However, as our experts pointed out, the real work will be in turning these announcements into effective, cohesive action that leads to measurable improvements.

Whether it’s reform of the skills system, the push for better interdepartmental collaboration, or the calls for increased funding and support, the next steps will be crucial for shaping a more inclusive and effective education and skills landscape.

Be sure to watch the full episode for all the expert insights, and stay tuned for more as we continue to explore the opportunities and challenges ahead in the coming weeks!