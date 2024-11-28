NCFE
|Printable version
Unlocking Opportunities: recapping NEETs and youth employment
In the third episode of Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, we turned our attention to the pressing issue of NEETs – young people not in education, employment, or training – and explored strategies to tackle youth unemployment.
This week, the conversation focused on the barriers preventing young people from thriving, the systemic challenges they face, and the reforms needed to create clearer pathways to meaningful work. Our speakers included:
- Gavin O'Meara, Founder and CEO of FE News
- Michael Lemin, Director of Policy at NCFE
- Lauren Mistry, Deputy CEO of Youth Employment UK
- Dr Andrea Barry, Principal Economist at Youth Futures Foundation.
Here, we recap three major insights from their discussion, highlighting the steps needed to ensure no young person is left behind in education or employment.
1. Addressing barriers to engagement and education for NEET youth
The rising number of young people classified as NEETs (not in education, employment, or training) has become a critical issue, with 946,000 young people between the ages of 16-24 falling into this category in the past year alone – a noted increase from 870,000 the year prior.
This status has profound long-term implications, including reduced employment prospects, increased likelihood of lower-paying jobs, and deeper connections to poverty. “Long-term unemployment and inactivity have severe scarring effects,” explains Dr Andrea Barry. “It makes you more likely to stay in low paid work for a very long time, which is also related to overall poverty. I can’t underplay just how much of a problem this is.”
Panelists pointed to systemic challenges that exacerbate these outcomes, such as the ineffectiveness of the GCSE resit policy and the declining focus on vocational and creative subjects, which could otherwise serve as re-engagement pathways.
The rise in people becoming NEET was driven particularly by young men, of whom 15.1% were NEET compared to 11.2% of women, with data revealing a worrying rise in long-term sickness and disengagement. Our speakers noted the urgency of tackling these challenges, emphasising the need to focus on promoting good mental health, remove barriers and prioritise social mobility for at-risk youth.
2. Enhancing pathways to employment through curriculum and employer engagement
A major theme of the discussion was the gap between the education system and the real-world skills needed for employment. Our speakers discussed the importance of preparing students for work through the curriculum and classroom, particularly in developing essential skills like communication, teamwork, and adaptability. This shortfall leaves many young people unequipped to transition seamlessly into jobs or further training following their education.
Panelists stressed the importance of integrating employer engagement into education by introducing practical work experience sooner in schools and aligning curriculum content with industry demands. “Work experience has to start earlier in schools when young people are more engaged, and we need to understand employers better too,” shared Lauren Mistry.
There was also considerable focus on apprenticeships, including foundation and shorter-term models, as vital tools to help young people – especially those at risk of becoming NEET – gain relevant skills and experience. These initiatives, however, require alignment with employer needs and better support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to ensure success.
3. Policy and financial reforms to support youth employment
Policy and financial reforms were also highlighted as crucial to addressing youth employment challenges.
Michael Lemin outlined how a cross-departmental task force, involving the Department for Education, the Department of Health and Social Care, and the Department for Work and Pensions, could create a cohesive strategy for supporting young people, stating: “This is a policy area that spans across health, education and work – so, we need those policymakers working together.”
Financial factors also played a significant role in the discussion. Recent changes, such as increased minimum wages and National Insurance contributions, present both opportunities and risks. While these changes could drive skill development and wage growth, they might also strain employers, potentially reducing job availability for young workers.
The panel emphasised the importance of balancing these pressures while ensuring young people have access to higher-paying jobs and opportunities to escape precarious employment situations like zero-hour contracts. Upskilling young workers through initiatives like apprenticeships and vocational training emerged as a key solution to breaking these cycles.
The future of NEETs and youth employment
Tackling the NEET crisis will require bold actions, such as rethinking how education prepares students for work, integrating employer involvement, and ensuring mental health support is prioritised.
As our series continues, it remains clear that unlocking opportunities for youth demands a coordinated and sustained effort across government, education, and industry. The solutions are within reach, but only through collaboration and commitment can we ensure that no young person is left behind.
Be sure to watch the full episode for all the expert insights and stay tuned for more as we continue to explore the opportunities and challenges ahead in the coming weeks!
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/unlocking-opportunities-recapping-neets-and-youth-employment/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
The Curriculum and Assessment review: a landmark moment?27/11/2024 11:15:00
The Curriculum and Assessment review has the potential to be a landmark moment for our education system.
Unlocking Opportunities: recapping the curriculum and assessment review25/11/2024 14:15:00
In the second episode of Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, we continued our exploration of ways to break down barriers to opportunity in education.
Learner stories: “I’m passionate about advocating for children's rights and ensuring they have access to education”20/11/2024 11:15:00
Saman Kaur is a recent Education and Early Years T Level student at Sandwell College.
Unlocking Opportunities: recapping Labour's first 100 days12/11/2024 13:05:00
We’re thrilled to introduce Unlocking Opportunities, our brand-new live show series in partnership with FE News.
Foundations for the future: how we created our Social Impact Report12/11/2024 09:15:00
Following the launch of our Social Impact Report 2024, we sat down with three members of our Research and Insight team – Isha Sachdeva (Head of Research and Insight), Lauren Peart (Senior Research and Insight Manager), and Janet Lloyd (Market Insight Analyst) – to learn more about how this milestone publication was put together.
GCSEs: Pilot study reveals impact of data analysis on closing achievement gaps08/11/2024 14:15:00
Access to data and insights helps previously underperforming pupils match or significantly improve grades compared to their peers, research has shown.
How NCFE is advancing learning and transforming lives through social impact07/11/2024 11:15:00
Everyone at NCFE is very much aware of working for an education charity and deeply committed to improving the quality of learning.
Report highlights charity’s impact on deprived communities06/11/2024 11:15:00
A new report published by education charity NCFE has shown how it is supporting some of the most deprived areas of the country.
What the party conferences told us about the future of skills31/10/2024 12:15:00
Tables have been put away, banners have come down, and the media maelstrom has subsided. The Labour and Conservative Party Conferences are always an interesting experience, but perhaps even more so following the changing of power.