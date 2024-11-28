Unlocking Opportunities: recapping NEETs and youth employment

In the third episode of Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, we turned our attention to the pressing issue of NEETs – young people not in education, employment, or training – and explored strategies to tackle youth unemployment.

This week, the conversation focused on the barriers preventing young people from thriving, the systemic challenges they face, and the reforms needed to create clearer pathways to meaningful work. Our speakers included:

Gavin O'Meara, Founder and CEO of FE News

Michael Lemin, Director of Policy at NCFE

Lauren Mistry, Deputy CEO of Youth Employment UK

Dr Andrea Barry, Principal Economist at Youth Futures Foundation.

Here, we recap three major insights from their discussion, highlighting the steps needed to ensure no young person is left behind in education or employment.

1. Addressing barriers to engagement and education for NEET youth

The rising number of young people classified as NEETs (not in education, employment, or training) has become a critical issue, with 946,000 young people between the ages of 16-24 falling into this category in the past year alone – a noted increase from 870,000 the year prior.

This status has profound long-term implications, including reduced employment prospects, increased likelihood of lower-paying jobs, and deeper connections to poverty. “Long-term unemployment and inactivity have severe scarring effects,” explains Dr Andrea Barry. “It makes you more likely to stay in low paid work for a very long time, which is also related to overall poverty. I can’t underplay just how much of a problem this is.”

Panelists pointed to systemic challenges that exacerbate these outcomes, such as the ineffectiveness of the GCSE resit policy and the declining focus on vocational and creative subjects, which could otherwise serve as re-engagement pathways.

The rise in people becoming NEET was driven particularly by young men, of whom 15.1% were NEET compared to 11.2% of women, with data revealing a worrying rise in long-term sickness and disengagement. Our speakers noted the urgency of tackling these challenges, emphasising the need to focus on promoting good mental health, remove barriers and prioritise social mobility for at-risk youth.

2. Enhancing pathways to employment through curriculum and employer engagement

A major theme of the discussion was the gap between the education system and the real-world skills needed for employment. Our speakers discussed the importance of preparing students for work through the curriculum and classroom, particularly in developing essential skills like communication, teamwork, and adaptability. This shortfall leaves many young people unequipped to transition seamlessly into jobs or further training following their education.

Panelists stressed the importance of integrating employer engagement into education by introducing practical work experience sooner in schools and aligning curriculum content with industry demands. “Work experience has to start earlier in schools when young people are more engaged, and we need to understand employers better too,” shared Lauren Mistry.

There was also considerable focus on apprenticeships, including foundation and shorter-term models, as vital tools to help young people – especially those at risk of becoming NEET – gain relevant skills and experience. These initiatives, however, require alignment with employer needs and better support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to ensure success.

3. Policy and financial reforms to support youth employment

Policy and financial reforms were also highlighted as crucial to addressing youth employment challenges.

Michael Lemin outlined how a cross-departmental task force, involving the Department for Education, the Department of Health and Social Care, and the Department for Work and Pensions, could create a cohesive strategy for supporting young people, stating: “This is a policy area that spans across health, education and work – so, we need those policymakers working together.”

Financial factors also played a significant role in the discussion. Recent changes, such as increased minimum wages and National Insurance contributions, present both opportunities and risks. While these changes could drive skill development and wage growth, they might also strain employers, potentially reducing job availability for young workers.

The panel emphasised the importance of balancing these pressures while ensuring young people have access to higher-paying jobs and opportunities to escape precarious employment situations like zero-hour contracts. Upskilling young workers through initiatives like apprenticeships and vocational training emerged as a key solution to breaking these cycles.

The future of NEETs and youth employment

Tackling the NEET crisis will require bold actions, such as rethinking how education prepares students for work, integrating employer involvement, and ensuring mental health support is prioritised.

As our series continues, it remains clear that unlocking opportunities for youth demands a coordinated and sustained effort across government, education, and industry. The solutions are within reach, but only through collaboration and commitment can we ensure that no young person is left behind.

Be sure to watch the full episode for all the expert insights and stay tuned for more as we continue to explore the opportunities and challenges ahead in the coming weeks!