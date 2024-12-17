Unlocking Opportunities: recapping powering FE for all

In the sixth and final episode of Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, we explored the transformative power of further education (FE) in fostering inclusivity and addressing key barriers in education and skills development.

This episode, Powering FE for All, highlighted how collaborative initiatives and innovative approaches are paving the way for more equitable access to education and career pathways. The discussion featured speakers:

Gavin O’Meara, CEO of FE News

Michael Lemin, Head of Policy at NCFE

Parisa Shirazi, UK Head of Education and Skills Competitions at WorldSkills UK

Charlotte Jones, Project Manager at the Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network.

Here, we recap three major takeaways from the discussion.

1. Measuring and expanding social impact in FE

To open the show, Michael Lemin shared how NCFE’s 2024 Social Impact Report reflects a key cornerstone of its latest strategy, and the goal to increase its reach and impact. “We’re an educational charity first and foremost, and our purpose is to promote and advance learning,” explained Michael.

Key findings from the report revealed how 60% of NCFE’s centres are located in deprived areas, demonstrating the organisation’s commitment to reaching all learners, no matter their background or starting point in life.

The report also highlighted how NCFE is providing more than skills, knowledge, and opportunities for career progression; learners of all ages also gained essential skills such as confidence, as well as a sense of purpose and personal achievement after undertaking these vocational and technical qualifications.

By measuring and reflecting on these impacts, NCFE is better equipped to shape future strategies that address educational inequalities and foster lifelong learning.

2. Unlocking potential through collaboration and global standards

Parisa Shirazi showcased the immense success of the WorldSkills UK (WSUK) Centre of Excellence, launched in 2020 in partnership with NCFE. This initiative aims to democratise access to world-class skills development by training educators and embedding global best practices into everyday teaching.

Since its inception, the programme has improved teaching practices for over 10,000 educators and positively impacted more than 200,000 learners across the UK.

Parisa highlighted the importance of competition-based learning in fostering excellence, adding: “Not only are we delivering world-class teacher training, we're able to provide a growing network of educational institutions that range from colleges, to independent training providers, and higher education institutions, with access to the teacher training networks of innovation and communities of practice that are really looking to drive forward innovation in teaching, learning and assessment.”

She also emphasised the need to adapt global exemplars of best practice gained through WSUK international competitions – such as those from Germany and Switzerland – to raise standards in the UK.

By focusing on teacher training and innovative frameworks, the Centre of Excellence ensures that excellence in education is not limited to a select few but is accessible to all learners and providers.

3. Breaking barriers for neurodiverse learners

Charlotte Jones spoke about the Inclusive Pathways project, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting autistic individuals into apprenticeships and other vocational pathways through equipping them with technical and employability skills.

Discussing the project, Charlotte highlighted that improving communication skills – with learners, their families, and employers – is key. She explained: “Communication is key, and you have to be confident in your knowledge and get to know the autistic individual in front of you. Their needs might differ from another autistic individual, for example.

“We also work with [autistic individuals’] parents, who also have a lack of trust in the system. Employers too – communication with employers is key, as they might not necessarily realise the benefits that an autistic individual can bring to the workplace.”

By showcasing the strengths that autistic individuals bring to the workplace, the project aims to create lasting change and unlock opportunities for a traditionally underrepresented group in the apprenticeship landscape.

Looking to the future

The future of FE lies in collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity. Whether it’s measuring social impact, embedding global standards, or breaking down barriers for neurodiverse learners, the insights from this episode reaffirm the sector’s potential to transform lives and communities.

This episode marks the conclusion of the Unlocking Opportunities series. Over the past six episodes, we’ve tackled some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities in further education, including Labour’s first 100 days in power, the curriculum and assessment review, NEETs and youth employment, essential digital skills, workforce challenges in health and social care, and now, inclusivity in FE. Together, these discussions have provided a roadmap for building a stronger, more equitable future for learners and educators alike.

As Michael Lemin concluded in our final episode: “A collaborative approach is key. Let’s work together, share learnings, and measure our impact. We have the opportunity to be ambitious and shape a brighter future for lifelong learning.”

Though the series has come to an end, the conversation doesn’t stop here. Let’s continue to champion excellence, inclusivity, and innovation in further education. The journey to unlocking opportunities for all has only just begun.