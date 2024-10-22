WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Unlocking women's leadership potential in Wales report published
With a wide range of evidence showing that more diverse and inclusive workplaces contribute to improved productivity, CBI Cymru has partnered with the University of South Wales to better understand the barriers holding back women’s advancement in leadership roles within Welsh businesses.
Government policies play a critical part in shaping workplace equality to support women to excel throughout their careers and life stages. Businesses in Wales want to partner with government at all levels to implement workable solutions that develop female talent and ensure a more inclusive and equitable workforce in Wales, while also boosting long term, sustainable growth.
Helping more women to fulfil their potential in leadership roles can have a significant impact on the Welsh economy. It is known that businesses that have more gender diversity on executive teams are also more likely to have above-average profitability. Increased participation of women in the labour market can also help overcome skills and labour shortages, which continue to hold back some businesses’ ability to meet demand.
Speaking to employers and employees across the nation, this report puts forward several recommendations to address gender inequality and empower women to reach their full potential in the workplace. These include:
Improve access to flexible working through targeted initiatives, particularly in industries where there is currently low uptake.
Decrease gender discrimination and unconscious bias with training and in-house support networks, particularly for working mothers.
Increase access to affordable, quality childcare provision, beginning by initiating a review of childcare provision across Wales to fully understand what is needed to help women back into full time work.
Promote mentorship of emerging leaders to help women achieve the visibility and confidence needed to pursue more senior roles.
Provide more support for working fathers to help them take carers leave, alongside increasing paternity leave – this would better reflect modern day care patterns and shared household responsibilities.
Katie Spackman, Associate Director, CBI Cymru said:
“Our research has revealed the many obstacles women in Wales encounter as they strive for leadership roles. By better understanding these challenges and taking meaningful action, we can create a workplace where everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed.
“It's crucial that businesses and policymakers collaborate to address these issues, from promoting flexible working arrangements and supporting women with caregiving responsibilities to combating gender discrimination and unconscious bias. By fostering a supportive environment, we can unlock the leadership potential of women and drive innovation and growth in Wales."
Dr Lauren Josie Thomas, Senior Lecturer in Marketing at the University of South Wales and research lead for the survey, said:
“Workplace resilience and wellbeing is a key theme in our research here at the South Wales Business School where our researchers work to develop impactful, research-informed solutions to issues affecting business and society. We are excited to work with CBI Cymru to address the complex challenges affecting its members across the country.”
