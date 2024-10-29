Environment Agency
Unregistered boats on River Thames: fines and costs total £18,000
Clear warning to unregistered boat owners on the Thames as owners failed to register their boats despite warnings. More to face court in coming months
Staines magistrates’ court had a busy day on 22 October as 14 owners were sentenced to pay more than £18,000 for failing to register their boats for use on the River Thames.
Environment Agency enforcement officers discovered these vessels during spot checks in December 2023 at Penton Hook Marina in Surrey. The inspection showed unacceptably high levels of registration evasion with a quarter of the boats in the marina, around 125 vessels, failing to have been registered. Every boat-owner was traced and given ample warning and opportunity to register their boats correctly.
The court was told that all owners had skipped the annual registration fee, determined by the length and width of the boat. A couple of them had skipped it twice. Duncan Heyward and Tony Davies, both of Chertsey, were found guilty of owning two unregistered vessels and had to pay compensation accordingly.
The highest charges were issued to Drystan Brod of Battersea for his boat, Lindum – more than £2300 including costs, fines, compensation and victim surcharge. Full details of all fines below.
Colin Chiverton, environment manager for Surrey at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:
This was a great day for the majority of Thames boat-owners who register their vessel with us every year. Just like us, they’re fed up with seeing this unlawful behaviour take place on the river every year. We’re pleased with this outcome, and it sends a clear warning to all unregistered boat owners – it’s just not worth the risk.
At the end of November, we have another day in court with a further 14 owners facing the music. So, if you have an unregistered boat on the Thames, you should know that our enforcement teams are still out in October, patrolling the river and checking for valid registrations.
Renewal invitation letters for 2025 registrations on the River Thames are to be sent in November to everyone that registered their boat this year and owners are encouraged to register early to ensure their boats are compliant by 1 January, when the new season starts. The Environment Agency’s approach to non-registration on the Thames has changed – boat-owners are given ample opportunity to register their boat. However, once a summons has been issued, it won’t stop court proceedings, even if the boat owner subsequently pays their registration fee.
Similar to excise duty for road vehicles, boat registration fees allow the Environment Agency to manage and maintain more than 600 miles of inland waterways across England, keeping them open and safe for thousands of boaters to enjoy.
Background:
Owners of powered or non-powered boats, including paddleboards, must register their boats annually with the Environment Agency for use on the non-tidal River Thames.
Boat registration on the Thames starts on 1 January every year. Any boats found on the water after that date, without having registered, may be liable to a fine.
In mid-September 2024 during a river wide census, Environment Agency officers recorded the locations of 10,890 boats on the river.
Boats can be registered by calling 03708 506 506 or going to River Thames: boat registration and application forms – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Offender/age/address/boat[s]/pleas/compensation order/costs/victim surcharge/fine
Des Higgins, 64, of Graham Court, Northolt, Middlesex, PRINCESS BURFORD. Pleaded not guilty then changed plea at court to guilty. £803.60. £250. £80. £120.
Stephen Hale, 54, of Bridge Court, Chertsey, Surrey. LADY RUTH. Found guilty in absence. £994.14. £275. £88. £220.
Drystan Brod, 50, of Birley Street, Battersea, London. LINDUM. Found guilty in absence. £1724.00. £275. £88. £220.
Duncan Hayward, 40, of Hill Rise, Richmond, Surrey. MAVERICK III/TT MAVERICK III. Found guilty in absence - 2 offences. £1065.15/£23.20. £275/nil. £24/nil. £60/NSP
Mark Geeson, 53, of Gaston Way, Shepperton, Middlesex. PORTIA. Found guilty in absence. £970.47. £275. £88. £220
Tony Davies, 70, of St Annes Road, Chertsey, Surrey. BULTRUG/REDWATCH. Pleaded guilty at court – 2 offences. £923.13/£887.64. £250/nil. Nil/nil. No separate penalty/NSP.
Andrew Graham, 53, of Wellington Terrace, Basingstoke, Hampshire. BUSTAROON. Found guilty in absence. £757.44. £275. £88. £220.
Hugo Handford, of Chichester Road, West Wittering, West Sussex. DAJA. Found guilty in absence. £331.00. £275. £88. £220.
Tim Cartwright, 64, of Elder Road, Bisley, Surrey. CHARLIE BEN. Found guilty in absence. £678.44. £275. £88. £220.
Brian Harvey, 60, of Queens Road, Hersham, Surrey. SEA DANCER. Found guilty in absence. £520.74. £275. £88. £220.
Scott Cole, 52, of Grafton Road, Acton, London. ALKYON. Found guilty in absence. £284.04. £275. £88. £220.
Lee Davis, 49, of Meadow View, Chertsey, Surrey. TUBS. Found guilty in absence. £473.40. £275. £88. £220.
Maciej Firla-Cuchra, 49, of The Broadway, Laleham, Surrey. JEWNA. Found guilty in absence. £426.06. £275. £88. £220.
David Harding, 73, of Easton, Wells, Somerset. Le BATEAU DE BOIS. Pleaded not guilty, then changed plea at court to guilty. £736.02. £275. Nil. NSP.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/unregistered-boats-on-river-thames-fines-and-costs-total-18000
