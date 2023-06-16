Upcoming weekend closures for southbound traffic through Blackwall Tunnel

Blackwall Tunnel for southbound traffic and A102 exit road will be closed 24-26 June to remove existing 1960s footbridge, which is being replaced with new, fully accessible bridge built to modern design standards, meaning southbound drivers will need to seek alternative routes

Blackwall Tunnel for northbound traffic will remain open but traffic on A102 approach road will be diverted via local diversion route

Further weekend southbound closure expected across 8-10 July allow new drainage and utility ducting to be installed underneath carriageway

Across both weekends until 00:01 on Monday, the route 108 will be split and terminate at Canning Town station and North Greenwich, with customers using the Jubilee line to cross the river and complete their journeys if required

Transport for London (TfL) has today warned drivers that the Blackwall Tunnel will be closed to southbound traffic from 00:01 on Saturday 24 June until 05:00 on Monday 26 June in order to facilitate the removal of the 1960s footbridge across the A102.

The works, which are linked to the Silvertown Tunnel, will allow for the removal of the existing 1960s footbridge across the A102, which is being replaced with a new, fully accessible bridge built to modern design standards with improved lighting. The new bridge will provide a safe and accessible crossing for those walking and cycling, including those using cargo bikes, across the Greenwich Peninsula, with future neighbouring development proposals in mind. The new bridge will open to the public via a temporary ramp shortly and ahead of the removal of the existing bridge, therefore providing continuous access across the A102.

From 00:01 on Saturday 24 June, the Blackwall Tunnel will be closed for southbound traffic and traffic will be required to take alternative routes. Drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance, checking before they travel so they can consider any other potential traffic impacts or restrictions, such as the height and weight limits at Rotherhithe Tunnel and Tower Bridge, both of which are outside the Congestion Charge zone.

Drivers of HGVs, as well as vans more than two metres in height or weighing more than two tonnes, are advised to consider routes away from central London across the weekend where possible. However, to help reduce the burden on other river crossings, the Woolwich Ferry will also operate a special service every 15/20 minutes across the weekend between 07:00 and 18:00.

The northbound Blackwall Tunnel will not be affected by this closure, but drivers will be subject to local signed diversions on Saturday night while the main bridge span is removed over the existing carriageway and are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid additional delays.

TfL is also pre-warning drivers that there will be a further weekend closure of the southbound tunnel in early July to provide surface water drainage of the new road layout which will be tied into the existing drainage system around the Greenwich Peninsula. TfL will also use the closure to divert utilities underneath the A102 which will allow the new road layout for the tunnel to be constructed without disrupting these services. TfL is currently planning to carry out these works across the weekend of the 8-10 July (subject to final approvals). Northbound traffic through the Blackwall Tunnel will not be affected by this closure as traffic will be diverted through the southbound tunnel, but they are advised to seek alternative routes where possible across the weekend to avoid any additional delays.

Carl Eddleston, Director of Network Management and Resilience at TfL said:

'The Blackwall Tunnel is used by tens of thousands of vehicles every day and we appreciate that these works will have an impact on some drivers. Working with Riverlinx CJV, we have worked hard to try and limit the potential disruption these will cause, such as putting on a special service for the Woolwich Ferry and ensuring a northbound route can be maintained across the two weekends. We will also be taking the opportunity to carry out works within and around the tunnel to help deliver future maintenance work more efficiently and ensure it continues to safely operate.'

To help inform drivers, additional variable messaging signs will be placed on the main roads approaching the Blackwall Tunnel. TfL has also worked with third party app providers such as Waze to help ensure drivers who regularly use the Blackwall Tunnel are alerted to the southbound closure and that the closure is shown in any route-planning over the weekend.

The route 108, the only bus route that operates through the Blackwall Tunnel, will be split in two, operating between both Lewisham and North Greenwich and between Canning Town and Stratford. There will be alternative arrangements put in place on Sunday night into Monday morning. Customers are advised to then change onto the Jubilee line to cross the river to complete their journeys. The Mayor’s Hopper fare will mean that customers won’t be charged for any additional bus journeys on the other side of the river, providing they begin within an hour of touching in on the first bus. During the closures, TfL will also ensure that customers of the route 108 who then use the Jubilee line as part of their journey over the weekend will avoid being charged for the Tube section of their journey. From 00:01 on both Monday 26 June and Monday 10 July, northbound buses will return to their normal route and southbound buses will be diverted via Tower Bridge until the tunnel is re-opened to southbound traffic.

During the closures, TfL will also take the opportunity to carry out works within and around the tunnel, to help deliver future maintenance work more efficiently and ensure the tunnel can continue to safely operate.

For the latest on how roads are running, please visit: tfl.gov.uk/traffic/status/

