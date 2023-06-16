Transport for London
|Printable version
Upcoming weekend closures for southbound traffic through Blackwall Tunnel
Blackwall Tunnel for southbound traffic and A102 exit road will be closed 24-26 June to remove existing 1960s footbridge, which is being replaced with new, fully accessible bridge built to modern design standards, meaning southbound drivers will need to seek alternative routes
- Blackwall Tunnel for northbound traffic will remain open but traffic on A102 approach road will be diverted via local diversion route
- Further weekend southbound closure expected across 8-10 July allow new drainage and utility ducting to be installed underneath carriageway
- Across both weekends until 00:01 on Monday, the route 108 will be split and terminate at Canning Town station and North Greenwich, with customers using the Jubilee line to cross the river and complete their journeys if required
Transport for London (TfL) has today warned drivers that the Blackwall Tunnel will be closed to southbound traffic from 00:01 on Saturday 24 June until 05:00 on Monday 26 June in order to facilitate the removal of the 1960s footbridge across the A102.
The works, which are linked to the Silvertown Tunnel, will allow for the removal of the existing 1960s footbridge across the A102, which is being replaced with a new, fully accessible bridge built to modern design standards with improved lighting. The new bridge will provide a safe and accessible crossing for those walking and cycling, including those using cargo bikes, across the Greenwich Peninsula, with future neighbouring development proposals in mind. The new bridge will open to the public via a temporary ramp shortly and ahead of the removal of the existing bridge, therefore providing continuous access across the A102.
From 00:01 on Saturday 24 June, the Blackwall Tunnel will be closed for southbound traffic and traffic will be required to take alternative routes. Drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance, checking before they travel so they can consider any other potential traffic impacts or restrictions, such as the height and weight limits at Rotherhithe Tunnel and Tower Bridge, both of which are outside the Congestion Charge zone.
Drivers of HGVs, as well as vans more than two metres in height or weighing more than two tonnes, are advised to consider routes away from central London across the weekend where possible. However, to help reduce the burden on other river crossings, the Woolwich Ferry will also operate a special service every 15/20 minutes across the weekend between 07:00 and 18:00.
The northbound Blackwall Tunnel will not be affected by this closure, but drivers will be subject to local signed diversions on Saturday night while the main bridge span is removed over the existing carriageway and are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid additional delays.
TfL is also pre-warning drivers that there will be a further weekend closure of the southbound tunnel in early July to provide surface water drainage of the new road layout which will be tied into the existing drainage system around the Greenwich Peninsula. TfL will also use the closure to divert utilities underneath the A102 which will allow the new road layout for the tunnel to be constructed without disrupting these services. TfL is currently planning to carry out these works across the weekend of the 8-10 July (subject to final approvals). Northbound traffic through the Blackwall Tunnel will not be affected by this closure as traffic will be diverted through the southbound tunnel, but they are advised to seek alternative routes where possible across the weekend to avoid any additional delays.
Carl Eddleston, Director of Network Management and Resilience at TfL said:
'The Blackwall Tunnel is used by tens of thousands of vehicles every day and we appreciate that these works will have an impact on some drivers. Working with Riverlinx CJV, we have worked hard to try and limit the potential disruption these will cause, such as putting on a special service for the Woolwich Ferry and ensuring a northbound route can be maintained across the two weekends. We will also be taking the opportunity to carry out works within and around the tunnel to help deliver future maintenance work more efficiently and ensure it continues to safely operate.'
To help inform drivers, additional variable messaging signs will be placed on the main roads approaching the Blackwall Tunnel. TfL has also worked with third party app providers such as Waze to help ensure drivers who regularly use the Blackwall Tunnel are alerted to the southbound closure and that the closure is shown in any route-planning over the weekend.
The route 108, the only bus route that operates through the Blackwall Tunnel, will be split in two, operating between both Lewisham and North Greenwich and between Canning Town and Stratford. There will be alternative arrangements put in place on Sunday night into Monday morning. Customers are advised to then change onto the Jubilee line to cross the river to complete their journeys. The Mayor’s Hopper fare will mean that customers won’t be charged for any additional bus journeys on the other side of the river, providing they begin within an hour of touching in on the first bus. During the closures, TfL will also ensure that customers of the route 108 who then use the Jubilee line as part of their journey over the weekend will avoid being charged for the Tube section of their journey. From 00:01 on both Monday 26 June and Monday 10 July, northbound buses will return to their normal route and southbound buses will be diverted via Tower Bridge until the tunnel is re-opened to southbound traffic.
During the closures, TfL will also take the opportunity to carry out works within and around the tunnel, to help deliver future maintenance work more efficiently and ensure the tunnel can continue to safely operate.
For the latest on how roads are running, please visit: tfl.gov.uk/traffic/status/
Notes to editors:
- Should either of these closures not be possible due to weather / external factors, the works will be rescheduled for an alternative weekend in July.
- The Congestion Charge is a £15 daily charge if you drive within the Congestion Charge zone 07:00-18:00 Monday-Friday and 12:00-18:00 on Saturday, Sunday and bank holidays - https://tfl.gov.uk/modes/driving/congestion-charge
- The Silvertown Tunnel will provide a public transport-focused river crossing with zero-emission bus links across the Thames. Once open, the crossing, which is within the Ultra-Low Emission Zone and will be subject to a user charge, will also reduce congestion and improve the reliability and resilience of the Blackwall Tunnel, which will improve overall air quality in the local area. The scheme was subject to significant scrutiny as part of the planning process, including a six-month public inquiry, before it was awarded a Development Consent Order by the Secretary of State. For more information on the progress on the Silvertown Tunnel, please see: https://tfl.gov.uk/travel-information/improvements-and-projects/silvertown-tunnel and https://www.riverlinx.co.uk/
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2023/june/upcoming-weekend-closures-for-southbound-traffic-through-blackwall-tunnel
Latest News from
Transport for London
TfL sets out vision to further boost cycling by making it more diverse than ever15/06/2023 16:25:00
TfL’s new Cycling Action Plan sets out new targets for a significant expansion in the capital’s Cycleway network and a big increase in the number of cycle journeys
Explore the Science Museum for less with a new Transport for London offer13/06/2023 16:20:00
Save big on paid exhibitions and experiences at the Science Museum by using TfL services.
TfL and London Councils progress plans to further improve lorry safety in London13/06/2023 14:25:00
TfL has published a report on its consultation to build on and improve the existing HGV safety permit scheme with 55 per cent of respondents supportive of the principles of the Direct Vision Standard, the HGV Safety Permits Scheme and the Safe System progressing.
Andy Lord confirmed as London’s Transport Commissioner07/06/2023 14:05:00
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and the Board of Transport for London (TfL) today announced that Andy Lord has been appointed as London’s permanent Transport Commissioner following a rigorous international search and selection process.
4G and 5G mobile coverage now available to customers at Camden Town station06/06/2023 12:05:00
Introduction part of Mayor and TfL's commitment to bring mobile coverage to the whole Tube network – including the tunnels between stations.
TfL more than doubles roadside area to be managed as wildflower verges31/05/2023 11:10:00
Additional 74,000 square metres of wildflower verges takes the total across London to almost 130,000 square metres, equivalent to 18 football pitches
New data shows that despite progress, more action is needed to prevent death and serious injury on London’s roads26/05/2023 09:20:00
Transport for London (TfL) has published its report on road traffic casualties in the capital during 2022
Full peak Elizabeth line timetable introduced as railway celebrates remarkable success in its first year23/05/2023 11:25:00
Frequencies on the line have now been increased to up to 24 trains per hour between Paddington and Whitechapel at peak time, a train roughly every two and a half minutes.
Non-emergency ambulances, police cars and fire vehicles to use TfL bus lanes after trial19/05/2023 14:10:00
From today (Friday 19 May) ambulances, police and fire vehicles across the capital will have access to bus lanes on London's main arterial roads while on duty, even when not dealing with an emergency. This follows a successful trial with Guy's and St Thomas' Foundation Trust that saw fewer missed appointments, and no negative impact on bus journey times.