Update on fatal Surrey police shooting in Woking

Our independent investigation into the fatal police shooting in Knaphill, Woking on 11 August is progressing.

Joel Stenning, aged 29, died in hospital on 15 August after he was shot by a Surrey Police firearms officer at an address on Nursery Road.

An inquest will be opened on Tuesday 27 August at Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking. Following a post mortem, a provisional cause of death was given as complications from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Where a person has been fatally shot by police, the IOPC’s role is to independently establish all of the facts surrounding this incident.

Regional director Mel Palmer said: “We understand this fatal shooting has caused concern in the local and wider Surrey community and our investigators are working hard to establish all the circumstances, including the officers’ decision making and the sequence of events that led to the use of lethal force.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Stenning’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident. We will continue to provide regular updates to the parties involved and the Coroner is being kept informed.

“At this early stage, all officers are being treated as witnesses, which means that there is currently no indication of potential misconduct or criminality by any officer.”

Our investigators are continuing to progress enquiries and will be reviewing witness statements, police radio transmissions, forensic reports and any available CCTV footage. We have also obtained police body-worn footage, police logs and statements from the officers involved. We will also be reviewing police policy and guidance related to firearms tactics and training.