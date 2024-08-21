Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Updated commercial pipeline – Procurement Act 2023
Discover our latest list of commercial agreements anticipated to be awarded under the new regime.
The new Procurement Act 2023 received Royal Assent in October 2023, and the Cabinet Office anticipates that the new regime will go live in October 2024.
We are currently considering these timescales as we plan any upcoming procurement activity.
Please note that the Procurement Act 2023 is not retroactive. All current live commercial agreements will continue operating under the Public Contract Regulations 2015 (PCR2015). We will operate agreements under both PCR2015 and the Procurement Act 2023 for a period of time; at least until existing agreements expire, are replaced, or cease to exist.
We are pleased to provide you with the latest priority list of commercial agreements anticipated to be awarded under the new regime.
Commercial pipeline
There are currently 25 commercial agreements on the list, and it is anticipated that their associated tender documentation will be published between October 2024 and October 2025:
- Space Technology Solutions
- Technology Services 4
- DOS 7
- Multifunctional Devices
- Transport Technology
- Tyres, Glass & Telematics
- Courier, Distribution, Storage and Specialist Solutions
- Tail Spend Solutions
- Media and Creative Framework
- Debt Resolution Services 2
- Fuel Card and Associated Services
- Legal Panel for Government
- Outsourced Contact Centre and Business Services
- Audit and Assurance Services
- Permanent Recruitment Solutions
- Estates Management Service 2
- Construction Professional Services 2
The category teams responsible for these commercial agreements are currently engaging customers and suppliers to develop their commercial and procurement strategies. As part of this activity, consideration will be given to developing associated digital platforms and/or contractual documentation to ensure full compliance with the new procurement regime.
As our category teams complete this exercise, there is always the potential for the procurement timescales and the position of the commercial agreement on the list to change.
Awarding commercial agreements under the new regime will be new for everyone, and in CCS, we are adopting new ways of working to ensure all key stakeholders have had the chance to discuss and consider all key dependencies, issues and challenges as well as identifying any opportunities the new regime will bring. This means we will be continually reviewing and amending the priority list.
Find out more
If you need further details about any of these agreements, please get in touch.
You can also find out what other procurements we are working on by exploring our upcoming deals page.
If you don’t currently receive our monthly customer newsletter why not also subscribe to receive these updates and more directly to your inbox? Just fill in this short form.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/updated-commercial-pipeline-procurement-act-2023
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
New centralised agreement for the procurement of adult education and training services in the UK goes live19/08/2024 15:20:00
Our new Adult Skills and Learning Dynamic Purchasing System - designed to improve efficiencies by providing a single route to market for publicly funded training services for adults - is now live.
Changes to our agreements in July14/08/2024 12:15:00
A brief summary of the CCS agreements that expired, extended, or were awarded in July 2024
More than £3.5 billion of central government spend given to small businesses in the last year25/07/2024 09:10:00
Small businesses benefited from an increase of £370 million in central government spend over the last year through Crown Commercial Service (CCS).
Changes to our agreements in June09/07/2024 14:20:00
A brief summary of the CCS agreements that expired, extended, or were awarded in June 2024
CCS announces a new Memorandum of Understanding with Virgin Media O2, providing better value, including social value benefits, for public sector customers17/05/2024 09:10:00
We’re pleased to announce we’ve signed a 3-year Memorandum of Understanding with Virgin Media O2, giving public sector organisations access to discounts covering fixed and mobile connectivity products
Our new simplified and sustainable vehicle telematics agreement goes live26/04/2024 09:20:00
Crown Commercial Service are pleased to announce the next iteration of their agreement for vehicle telematics, helping customers make their fleet operations more efficient and optimise their driver management, is now live.
Racial and religious based offences drive increase in hate crime cases18/04/2024 14:20:00
Prosecutors charged 10 per cent more hate crime cases in the final three months of 2023, statistics out today (April 18) show.
Crown Commercial Service marks 10 years of helping the UK public sector achieve value from its procurement16/04/2024 12:20:00
This month marks a big milestone in CCS’s calendar: we are celebrating our 10-year anniversary, following a decade of success and delivering value for our customers.