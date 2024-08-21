Updated commercial pipeline – Procurement Act 2023

Discover our latest list of commercial agreements anticipated to be awarded under the new regime.

The new Procurement Act 2023 received Royal Assent in October 2023, and the Cabinet Office anticipates that the new regime will go live in October 2024.

We are currently considering these timescales as we plan any upcoming procurement activity.

Please note that the Procurement Act 2023 is not retroactive. All current live commercial agreements will continue operating under the Public Contract Regulations 2015 (PCR2015). We will operate agreements under both PCR2015 and the Procurement Act 2023 for a period of time; at least until existing agreements expire, are replaced, or cease to exist.

We are pleased to provide you with the latest priority list of commercial agreements anticipated to be awarded under the new regime.

Commercial pipeline

There are currently 25 commercial agreements on the list, and it is anticipated that their associated tender documentation will be published between October 2024 and October 2025:

Space Technology Solutions

Technology Services 4

DOS 7

Multifunctional Devices

Transport Technology

Tyres, Glass & Telematics

Courier, Distribution, Storage and Specialist Solutions

Tail Spend Solutions

Media and Creative Framework

Debt Resolution Services 2

Fuel Card and Associated Services

Legal Panel for Government

Outsourced Contact Centre and Business Services

Audit and Assurance Services

Permanent Recruitment Solutions

Estates Management Service 2

Construction Professional Services 2

The category teams responsible for these commercial agreements are currently engaging customers and suppliers to develop their commercial and procurement strategies. As part of this activity, consideration will be given to developing associated digital platforms and/or contractual documentation to ensure full compliance with the new procurement regime.

As our category teams complete this exercise, there is always the potential for the procurement timescales and the position of the commercial agreement on the list to change.

Awarding commercial agreements under the new regime will be new for everyone, and in CCS, we are adopting new ways of working to ensure all key stakeholders have had the chance to discuss and consider all key dependencies, issues and challenges as well as identifying any opportunities the new regime will bring. This means we will be continually reviewing and amending the priority list.

