Updated plans to protect Pevensey and Eastbourne from flooding
Efforts include reversing power of the storms as public gets to shape project.
Moving thousands of tonnes of sand by lorry to fight the forces of nature along the Sussex shore.
Loosening stormy weather’s grip on how we live and work is behind plans to protect 10,000 homes and businesses in the Eastbourne area.
Local people now have the chance to see how the Environment Agency will defend the coastline from flooding. Drop-in events are being held in the coming days across Eastbourne and Pevensey, and the plans have also been posted online.
The Met Office warns of sea levels rising by at least a metre by the end of the century, so the Environment Agency is laying out proposals to defend 15kms of coast either side of the Eastbourne from flooding and erosion, and wants feedback from the public.
The Environment Agency estimates some 30,000 cubic square metres of sand and shingle is swept eastwards from Holywell to Cooden Beach every year.
Quite literally shifting sands in huge dumper trucks back the other way is a key plank of phase one of proposals to protect 18,000 homes and businesses, transport links and other services. With the sand and shingle back in place, the sea will lose power as it hits the beach.
Nick Gray, flood-risk manager for the Environment Agency in Sussex, said:
“It’s about adapting to the changing climate. We know far more now. Sea levels could rise by 10cm in the next ten years, and around a metre by 2100.
“Small changes to the beach management that already happens will put us in a better place to the end of the 2040s and beyond as storms get more frequent and intense.
“Everyone has seen more wet weather and in greater bursts over the past couple of years. The named storms put a greater focus on preparing for the next one.
“We can make a difference if we all play our part. The public are welcome at the drop-ins held across Eastbourne and Pevensey. They should also sign-up for free flood alerts and warnings at www.gov.uk/flood or on Floodline: 0345 988 1188.”
A football club, community centre and church hall will host events to outline phase one of the 15-year Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management Scheme, a project between the Environment Agency and 4 local councils, East Sussex, Eastbourne, Rother and Wealden. It’s one of the largest coastal flood-risk schemes in the country.
The Met Office says sea levels will rise by about a metre by the end of the century, while the Environment Agency calls on everyone to check their flood-risk and learn how to deal with flooding
Other ideas to protect the area from flooding and coastal erosion include building up the coastline by importing sand and shingle from the sea bed to the beach to widen the coastal squeeze – the gap between the sea and the properties and infrastructure like roads and the prom.
The Environment Agency also wants to raise the height of the many timber groynes that punctuate the beach to stop the constant movement of sand and shingle from west to east and to hold back floodwater.
The drop-ins to see and give feedback on the proposals, plus an online presentation of the work, kick off Flood Action Week, between 14 and 20 October, a concerted effort by the Environment Agency to make people recognise their flood-risk.
Environment Agency staff will be on hand at all three venues to explain the flood-protection scheme. All 3 sessions run from 6pm to 7.30pm.
- Tuesday 15 October: Eastbourne Borough football club, Priory Lane, Langney BN23 7QH.
- Tuesday 22 October: Sovereign Harbour Community Centre, The Crumbles, Pevensey Bay Rd, Eastbourne BN23 6JH.
- Friday 1 November: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, 2 Collier Rd, Pevensey Bay BN24 6EZ.
The online presentation of phase one can be found at: https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/solent-and-south-downs/pevensey-to-eastbourne-phase-1-survey, where the public can also give feedback.
Contact us:
Journalists only: 0800 141 2743 or communications_se@environment-agency.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/updated-plans-to-protect-pevensey-and-eastbourne-from-flooding
