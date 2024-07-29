NHS Wales
|Printable version
Updated Withyhedge air quality assessment
Public Health Wales is confirming findings from a further health risk assessment of air quality data collected around the Withyhedge landfill site, covering the period between 3 April and 26 June 2024.
The data suggests that levels of hydrogen sulphide in the air around the site have at times been above the World Health Organization (WHO) odour annoyance guideline.
Public Health Wales advice therefore remains that residents should keep doors and windows closed when the smells are present, and to seek medical advice if they feel unwell.
Typically, when odours are above the WHO odour annoyance guideline value, there is potential for odour complaints and health effects. Everybody reacts differently. For some, bad odours or smells can lead to headaches, eye irritation, nausea, dizziness, and unusual tiredness, even when the substances that cause the odour are themselves not toxicologically harmful to health
These are common reactions, and these effects should usually pass once the odour has gone. The long-term (lifetime) health risk remains low.
Hydrogen sulphide is a gas that has a rotten egg smell. Our noses can smell very small amounts of hydrogen sulphide, even at levels that are too low to cause harm.
Public health advice to those exposed to the odours remains unchanged.
- Closing windows and doors when nasty smells occur, or when the wind is blowing from the landfill towards your home, can help to stop smells coming inside.
- Remember not to block windows or vents completely. This is because they provide air to vent cookers or heaters, and can help to control damp.
- Once an outdoor smell has passed, opening windows and doors will help get rid of any smells that remain.
Public Health Wales maintains that reducing the cause or source of offsite odours from the landfill site must be a priority to reduce exposure and any potential health effects on the local community.
Dr Sarah Jones, Consultant in Environmental Public Health for Public Health Wales said:
“We recognise that local people continue to be concerned as a result of these odours, and that this air quality report continues to show levels of hydrogen sulphide above the World Health Organization (WHO) odour annoyance guideline.
“Public Health Wales remains eager to see a resolution to this situation. The health risk assessment will continue to be reviewed and updated as more monitoring data is made available to us.”
The air quality assessment is based on monitoring carried out by GeoTechnology Ltd, a contractor employed by RML, the Withyhedge site operator, at several locations around Withyhedge Landfill site between 3 April and 26 June 2024.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/updated-withyhedge-air-quality-assessment/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Research into flood early warning systems prioritises financial impact rather than health29/07/2024 09:15:00
Existing research into the benefits of flood early warning systems has focused on their impact on tangible losses, such as damage to property, rather than looking at their effectiveness for reducing the negative health impacts of flooding.
Progress in Wales towards WHO goal of eliminating hepatitis B and C by 203026/07/2024 14:15:00
Recent findings from the Public Health Wales annual report which examines Trends in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of blood borne viruses in Wales: Hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV, reveal a noteworthy decline in Hepatitis C diagnoses, reflecting significant progress towards eliminating this public health threat.
Review shows breadth of interventions to reduce obesity prevalence, but high quality evidence is lacking25/07/2024 10:15:00
A review of available literature into settings-based interventions to reduce the prevalence of overweight and obesity, carried out by the Public Health Wales Evidence Service, has identified a lack of good quality evidence relating to actions carried out in this space.
Staying away from home? Remember to pack one item that could save your life24/07/2024 14:15:00
People staying away from home should always pack a carbon monoxide (CO) alarm, public health experts advise.
Strengthen community connections to improve health and wellbeing in Wales23/07/2024 16:15:00
We must protect and promote stronger social connections in a rapidly changing world to improve health and wellbeing for all in Wales, public health experts have advised.
Public Health Wales statement on Covid-19 UK Public Inquiry Module 1 Report19/07/2024 11:15:00
The Covid-19 Public Inquiry Module 1 final report, which examines resilience and preparedness for the pandemic across the four UK nations, was published yesterday.
Understanding the commercial determinants of health is crucial to help improve the health and wellbeing of children and young people18/07/2024 16:15:00
legal age requirements, price increases, and limits on where fast-food outlets can be built can reduce exposure and access to unhealthy products. This can result in improved health outcomes among children and young people.
National conversation opened to help people in Wales prioritise their mental wellbeing18/07/2024 09:15:00
Public Health Wales, alongside a range of partners, has opened a national conversation on mental wellbeing.
Importance of MMR vaccination stressed, as Gwent measles outbreak ends15/07/2024 13:20:00
Public Health Wales is urging parents to ensure that their children complete their full course of MMR vaccines, as it confirms that the measles outbreak in Gwent which was identified in April 2024 has now concluded.