US Election
First Minister writes to President-Elect.
Following the election in the United States of America, First Minister John Swinney has written to congratulate President-Elect Donald Trump and highlight the links between Scotland and the United States. The First Minister has also written to Vice President-Elect J.D. Vance.
The full text of the First Minister’s letter to President-Elect Donald Trump: US election: letter to President-Elect - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
The full text of the First Minister’s letter to Vice President-Elect J.D. Vance: US election: letter to Vice President-Elect - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
