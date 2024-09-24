Use of generative AI in application preparation and assessment

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) launches its policy on the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) during the funding application and assessment process.

Credit: BlackJack3D, E+ via Getty Images

Generative AI

Generative AI is a broad label used to describe any AI that can be used to create new content such as text, images, video, audio or code.

It is a fast emerging and evolving technology that can present opportunities and bring benefits in the context of research and innovation by:

facilitating creativity and the development of ideas

providing a useful tool for people who have neurodivergencies

reducing language barriers

Generative AI also presents potential risks for research and innovation which can compromise the integrity of the application and assessment process.

Upholding integrity

Integrity is critical to upholding the values of honesty, rigour, transparency and open communication within our research and innovation system.

The research and innovation community are motivated by these values.

However, intense delivery pressures and competition for finite resources can create perverse incentives.

Upholding integrity is a collective endeavour in which everyone has a role to play, including when it comes to using generative AI tools.

Consistent standards

The policy sets out UKRI’s position on the use of generative AI during the funding application and assessment process.

It builds upon the joint funder statement that UKRI became a signatory to in September 2023, on the use of generative AI tools in funding applications and assessment.

The policy aligns to the values shared between UKRI and other UK research funders who are signatories to the statement.

It sets out the responsibilities of everyone involved in the application and assessment process, including:

applicants

assessors

UKRI as a funder

Great potential for research and innovation

Economic and Social Research Council Executive Chair, Stian Westlake, yesterday said:

Generative AI has great potential for research and innovation, but must be used in appropriate ways that preserve the integrity and fairness of funding systems. We must uphold high standards and ensure public funds are used effectively, considering both opportunities and risks.

Research Excellence Framework (REF) Director, Rebecca Fairbairn, yesterday said:

This policy will be helpful in informing our considerations for REF 2029 policy on generative AI, which we will be developing with our panels in the coming months.

Further information

For further details please see the policy on use of generative AI in application and assessment.

For enquiries about the policy, please email our funding policy team:

Email: fundingpolicy@ukri.org