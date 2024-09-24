NHS Wales
Vaccinations: A must-have on every student's to-do list
As the start of the new academic year rapidly approaches, Public Health Wales strongly encourages both new and returning university students to ensure they are up to date with all their childhood vaccinations.
With lots of people coming together for the first time, universities can be hot spots for serious infection to spread. Being vaccinated against illnesses such as meningitis, septicaemia and measles, can significantly reduce the risk of serious illness.
Dr Chris Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme for Public Health Wales, yesterday said:
“Vaccines are a safe and effective way to prevent the spread of serious diseases. We urge all students to get vaccinated before they arrive on campus or as soon as possible after arriving. Universities are environments where infections can spread quickly due to large numbers of people living closely together.”
To ensure students are protected against serious infections, Public Health Wales advises that students check their vaccination status by contacting their GP or local health board child health team to confirm their vaccination history and receive any missed doses.
We’d also urge all students, new and returning, to register with a local GP to ensure they can access medical care, including vaccinations, while at university. Registering locally will not prevent students from receiving care at home during holidays.
Dr Chris Johnson added:
“Many young people don’t know their vaccination history. It’s crucial for students to ensure they are protected so they can focus on enjoying their university experience.”
The NHS in Wales offers free vaccines throughout childhood to protect against a range of diseases. For students its particularly important that they are up to date with:
- MMR vaccine: Two doses of this vaccine provides protection against measles, mumps, and rubella.
- MenACWY vaccine: One dose offers protection against four types of meningococcal disease. Young people remain eligible until their 25th birthday.
- HPV vaccine: For young people eligible to receive the vaccine as part of the routine adolescent programme, one dose offers protection against cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) and genital warts. Young people remain eligible to receive the vaccine up until their 25th birthday.
- 3-in-1, Td/IPV booster vaccine: Guards against diphtheria, tetanus, and polio. Young people should have had 5 doses of a diphtheria, tetanus, and polio vaccine through childhood
Bobbie Lee from Bridgend, who lost her 16-year-old brother Morgan to meningococcal B meningitis, knows all too well the devastating effects of this disease. Morgan’s flu-like symptoms escalated quickly, and despite immediate medical attention, his condition rapidly deteriorated, leading to his tragic passing.
Bobbie now passionately advocates for young people to ensure they are protected by getting vaccinated against meningitis, which was not available at the time of Morgan's illness but could have saved his life. She urges students to take action, check their vaccination status by contacting their GP or local health board’s Child Health Team to ensure they are fully protected.
Bobbie Lee yesterday said:
"As someone who has experienced the devastating impact of meningitis firsthand, I can't stress enough how important it is to prioritise your health. Please take a moment to check that you're up to date with all your vaccinations and understand the symptoms of meningitis. It’s a small step, but it could save your life or that of someone you love."
Being aware of the signs and the symptoms of meningitis, septicaemia and measles is crucial. It is essential to seek medical attention immediately if these symptoms arise.
The primary symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia include:
- Sudden onset of fever
- Headache
- Stiff neck
- Skin rash
- Nausea or vomiting
- Faster heart and breathing rates
- Difficulty breathing
- Mental confusion
Symptoms of measles include:
- Cold-like symptoms
- Sore, red eyes
- High temperature
- Red-brown blotchy rash
- Small white spots in the mouth
With NHS pressures expected to rise this winter, it is more important than ever for students to stay well and protect those around them. Eligible individuals are also urged to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 to prevent serious illness.
How to get the vaccine
Teenagers are usually given the MenACWY vaccine when they're 13 or 14 years old (school year 9). If you missed having the vaccine when you were at school, you can still get it up until the age of 25. Ask your GP surgery about getting vaccinated.
To find out more about key vaccinations for students and other vaccines that you may be eligible for, visit our website here: https://phw.nhs.wales/topics/immunisation-and-vaccines/students-is-vaccination-on-your-to-do-list/
Meningitis Case Study (Word, 15Kb)
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/vaccinations-a-must-have-on-every-students-to-do-list/
