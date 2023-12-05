VAWG & RASSO – Reflections on the journey so far and what comes next

Listen back to hear from leads from the VAWG Taskfroce, Op Soteria, Police Digital Service and industry experts as they discuss the journey of the VAWG and RASSO digital strategic intents, progress and what comes next.

As the 2021/2023 committee tenure comes to a close, our group members discuss and reflect on the last two years, their achievements and suggested next steps.

This video focuses on ‘Tech for Good’, particularly the Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) & Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) work, offering reflections on the journey to date and outlining future direction.

Watch the following video to hear from techUK JESMC member, Charlotte Hails (Justice & Policing Lead at Virgin Media O2 Business) as she discusses the journey so far for VAWG and RASSO, and hopes for the future with guests:

T/Assistant Chief Constable Samantha Millar, deputy to VAWG NPCC lead DCC Maggie Blyth

T/Detective Chief Superintendent Melissa Laremore, Op Soteria Implementation Lead

Simon Morris, Programme Director for the Digital Forensics Programme at Police Digital Service

Programme Director for the Digital Forensics Programme at Police Digital Service Naomi Bolton, former Chief Inspector, now with Cloud Gateway and elected chair of the newly formed VAWG & RASSO working group.

