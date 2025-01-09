techUK
VAWG & RASSO Update: Government crackdown on explicit deepfakes
The UK government is introducing new laws to ban the creation of sexually explicit "deepfake" images. With the new laws, perpetrators could face up to two years in prison for creating, sharing, or taking intimate images without consent, including using equipment to enable these acts.
These measures are part of the government's broader effort to tackle online abuse, particularly targeting women and girls who are often victims of such harmful content. In addition to banning deepfakes, the government will also create new offences related to the non-consensual taking of intimate images and the installation of equipment for such purposes. These efforts are aligned with the Government's Plan for Change and the Online Safety Act, aimed at ensuring greater protection for women and girls from digital exploitation.
The new offences will be included in the Government’s Crime and Policing Bill, which will be introduced when parliamentary time allows.
You can read the full press release at this link.
The growth of online spaces has created new problems, allowing people to act anonymously in ways that can be harmful and hard to hold accountable. This anonymity can spread discrimination and stereotypes, making abuse more common.
At techUK we facilitate important conversations on safety through our VAWG and RASSO Tech Working Group. The group is made up of tech industry, police, academics and third sector organisations who are working together to tackle VAWG and RASSO, raise awareness and share good practices. You can find some fantastic examples via our VAWG and RASSO Tech Hub. Policing cannot tackle VAWG in isolation, but collaboration with academia, tech industry and third sector organisations are essential to have a real impact reducing harm.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/vawg-rasso-update-government-crackdown-on-explicit-deepfakes.html
