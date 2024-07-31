Victim Surcharge Fund reopens

Fifth round of applications for victims’ organisations.

A fund to help victims of crime will be open to applications for the fifth time tomorrow (1 August).

Organisations that support victims of crime will be able to bid for a share of more than £940,000 in the Victim Surcharge Fund to provide direct, practical help to victims.

Since its establishment in November 2019, 14 organisations have been awarded over £1.3 million from the fund which is financed by penalties imposed on offenders who receive a court fine.

The Victim Surcharge Fund annual report, which was published today details that £477,451 was paid to nine organisations in 2023-24.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “Our priority is putting the rights of the victim and their needs at the heart of the criminal justice system. It is only right that criminals should pay towards helping victims of crime recover from their experience

“Too many people face financial hardship as a result of crime and this funding can help meet the costs of essential items including property repairs and installing alarms.

“The awards will also enhance the valuable work carried out by victim support organisations.”

Background

The victim surcharge came into force in November 2019 and applies to those who commit an offence and are subsequently convicted and receive a court fine.

To date, the Victim Surcharge Fund has provided support to over 5,000 people with fourteen organisations sharing £1,322,437.

Victim’s organisations interested in applying to the fund can request an application form by emailing VictimSurchargefund@gov.scot and should apply by 12 September.

