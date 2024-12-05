Visa holders should switch to an eVisa now

eVisas are a key element of the government’s move to a digital, streamlined border and immigration system, replacing physical immigration documents with digital proof of immigration status. This transformation will enhance people’s experience and increase the immigration system’s security and efficiency.

With less than 1 month to go until most biometric residence permits (BRPs) and biometric residence cards (BRCs) expire on 31 December 2024, these figures show significant uptake among those who use physical immigration documents to prove their immigration rights in the UK.

To help ensure a smooth transition to eVisas, airlines and other carriers will be able to accept BRPs and EU Settlement Scheme BRCs expiring on 31 December 2024 or later as evidence of permission to travel to the UK, provisionally until 31 March 2025. This will be kept under review. Passengers will remain subject to the usual immigration checks and requirements, and anyone seeking to enter the UK whose underlying immigration status has expired will be liable for refusal of entry.

Seema Malhotra MP, Minister for Migration and Citizenship, said:

It is encouraging to see that over 3.1 million people have now taken action to access their eVisa and are making use of the convenience and security that this brings. For those who are yet to switch to an eVisa, a wide range of guidance and support is available. I have been listening to feedback from visa holders, stakeholders and MPs, and we are continually streamlining and adapting to ensure this is a smooth transition. As part of that, I am pleased to confirm greater flexibility on carriers accepting expired documents, to smooth the transition for those travelling internationally without compromising on border security.

This government is committed to ensuring the transition to eVisas is as straightforward as possible for all status holders. Listening to concerns raised, the Home Office has already delivered changes to quickly improve the process for customers and resolve issues as they arise. This includes streamlining the process for legacy paper document holders, increasing the number of support services available to vulnerable people and enabling carriers such as airlines to check travel permissions automatically.

Those yet to switch are encouraged to do so before the end of the year to make the most of the benefits of using an eVisa, joining the millions – including all EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) status holders – who already have an eVisa. This includes parents or guardians of children who use a BRP, who should take action on their child’s behalf.

Anyone with indefinite leave to remain who uses an ink stamp or vignette in a passport to prove their rights can continue to use their documents as they do today, including for travel. These people are encouraged to make a No Time Limit application to access an eVisa to reap the benefits.

It is free and straightforward to switch to an eVisa, which offers greater convenience. An eVisa cannot be lost, stolen or tampered with, and allows visa holders to instantly and securely prove their immigration rights. Switching won’t change, impact or remove someone’s current rights or immigration status.