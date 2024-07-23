Visit to HMYOI Werrington

Earlier this month, members of my office visited HMYOI Werrington, a Young Offenders Institution (YOI) in Stoke-on-Trent to talk to the children and young people who live there about their lives. Through July and August, my office is visiting every YOI in England and Wales, as well as a number of Secure Children’s Homes, to hear about children’s experiences in secure settings and ensure their voices are heard.

As Children’s Commissioner, I have a special responsibility for the rights of children who are in or leaving care, living away from home or receiving social care services. Everyone working with children in these settings, including YOIs, should listen to children – these children have often seen more of the statutory support services than those of us who work on them will ever know.

In these recent visits, my office has focused on the educational histories of children living in secure settings, asking about their experiences of education, including their education while in secure settings. Many children in the youth justice system have not had a good relationship with education and were not supported to thrive in a mainstream educational environment.

While there, my team talked to children about their experiences of school before they were in secure settings. One boy told them that he had been largely out of school from early secondary school. He said: “You say anything, and you get kicked out. I never used to go some lessons and then some of the lessons I did go to, I just got kicked out straight away” – Boy living in HMYOI Werrington.

The boys largely enjoyed their education while in the secure setting, particularly vocational topics such as barbering, cooking, and painting and decorating.

Young people also talked to us about what changes they would like to see in schools to make a difference in children’s lives. Young people particularly mentioned learning about life skills, including financial and business skills, a sentiment that was reflected by children across England in The Big Ambition. When asked about how to improve school, one boy said: “Learning about business, how to open businesses. Finance, stuff like day-to-day life. They don’t teach you that. Obviously, maths and English as well, but more like practical stuff” – Boy living in HMYOI Werrington.

In my independent Family Review, I pointed out many concerning issues within the youth secure estate and recommended a new vision for secure care. It’s time for change and reform now. Furthermore, I have recently responded to the HMIP report on conditions at Feltham Young Offenders Institution. With a new government in power, it is my sincere hope that we rethink our approach so that these children are offered the support they need to enable them to be happy and successful adults.