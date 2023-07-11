NHS England
|Printable version
Visits to the NHS website’s insect bites and stings page triple this summer
The number of people seeking advice on bites and stings from the NHS website is three times higher than last summer.
Analysis by NHS England, which runs the NHS.uk website, found monthly visits to the insect bites and stings page reached 261,364 in June 2023 – triple those seen in June 2022 when there were 86,984 visits, and more than double the number in June 2021 with 102,934.
The biggest spike was from 12 to 18 June 2023 when there were 91,630 weekly visits to the page – equivalent to one view every seven seconds.
Insect bites or stings are not usually serious and get better after a few days, but they can cause infection or serious allergic reaction.
Dame Ruth May, NHS England’s chief nursing officer, said:
“We often see a rise in insect bites and stings during the summer months, but the number of people seeking advice from the NHS website has really spiked this year, suggesting there has been a significant increase.
“The NHS.uk website is available 24 hours a day offering advice on a range of conditions including bites and stings. It provides tips on easing swelling and itching, as well as helping people identify more serious symptoms needing urgent medical attention.”
The NHS.uk insect bites and stings page details how to relieve symptoms including bringing down swelling using ice packs or reducing itching with antihistamines, as well as pain relief – all of which are available from a pharmacist.
It also offers advice on how to identify different bites and stings, as well as tips on removing stingers and ticks.
The page provides a list of warning signs to watch out for in case of emergency including a skin rash, difficulty breathing, wheezing and a swollen tongue or face, and urges people with those symptoms to call 999.
The NHS.uk website is the UK’s biggest health website with an estimated 2.6 million visits a day in 2022 from people seeking information and advice.
It includes over 4,000 pages and provides information about 990 medical conditions as well other health services including applying for a free UK Global Health Insurance Card for healthcare cover abroad, finding a GP, and a pregnancy due date calculator.
For more information visit the NHS.uk insect bites and stings page.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2023/07/visits-to-the-nhs-websites-insect-bites-and-stings-page-triple-this-summer/
Latest News from
NHS England
Parliamentary awards held to celebrate incredible work of NHS staff on 75th anniversary06/07/2023 10:20:00
Yesterday Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum came together to celebrate the work of NHS staff who have gone above and beyond in their field, for the NHS Parliamentary Awards held on the health service’s 75th anniversary.
NHS virtual ward expansion will see thousands of children treated at home05/07/2023 13:10:00
Tens of thousands of children will be able to receive hospital-level care at home thanks to an expansion of virtual wards, chief executive Amanda Pritchard will announce on the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
Vision-saving drug to be routinely offered on NHS to prevent blindness in premature babies05/07/2023 09:15:00
Premature babies are to be routinely offered a “life-changing” treatment to prevent blindness on the NHS for the first time, the head of the health service yesterday announced.
Portrait of nurse of 47 years among winners of NHS staff and volunteers photography competition04/07/2023 16:15:00
Five winners of a photography competition for NHS staff and volunteers to mark 75 years of the health service were yesterday unveiled at the FUJIFILM House of Photography, with images including long-serving nurse, ‘Mother Obe’, the NHS COVID-19 vaccination effort and an ambulance battling the Beast from the East among the winning images.
British sporting stars unite to celebrate NHS’s 75th birthday04/07/2023 13:38:00
Great Britain’s sporting heroes have come together to mark the 75th birthday of the NHS by sharing their own personal stories of thanks for the much-loved British institution.
NHS doubles gambling clinics as referrals soar04/07/2023 09:15:00
Seven new gambling addiction clinics will open this summer as NHS services face record demand, chief executive Amanda Pritchard announced recently (02 July 2023).
Record recruitment and reform to boost patient care under first NHS Long Term Workforce Plan30/06/2023 13:30:00
Record numbers of doctors, nurses, dentists and other healthcare staff will be trained in England as part of the first ever Long Term Workforce Plan published by the NHS and backed by the Government today.
NHS’s cancer director pays tribute to Dame Deborah James on anniversary28/06/2023 16:25:00
The NHS’s national cancer director has today reflected on the incredible legacy of Dame Deborah James on the first anniversary of her death.