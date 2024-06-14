Voters urged to register before it’s too late

There are just five days left for voters who want to take part in the general election to register to vote. Eligible voters have until the deadline of 23.59 Tuesday 18 June to get their application in.

Since the election was called, nearly 1.5 million people have registered to vote.

Registering to vote only takes 5 minutes, and can be done online, with your name, address and National Insurance number. Applications can be made online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote (Opens in new window). A person can register if they are aged 18 or over on polling day, and are a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen.

Research by the Electoral Commission in 2022 found that nearly 8 million people across the UK were not correctly registered.

Young people, private renters and those who have recently moved house are less likely to be correctly registered to vote.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration at the Electoral Commission yesterday said:

“A general election is an important opportunity for people to express their views, and registering is the first step to the ballot box. It’s quick and simple to apply, and with only days until the deadline, time is of the essence. “All voters must be registered before midnight on 18 June to take part, and those that plan to vote at a polling station need to check that they have an accepted form of ID in order to get their ballot paper. Complete those two tasks and you’ll be ready to cast your vote.”

Those voting at polling stations will need to show photographic ID. The Commission is calling on all voters to check now that they have an accepted form of ID ahead of the polls.

The list of accepted forms is on the Electoral Commission website. Those without can apply for free ID called the Voter Authority Certificate, using the same information required to register to vote, plus a photograph.

Anyone that is unable or does not want to vote at a polling station in Great Britain, can apply for a postal vote by 5pm on 19 June or a proxy vote by 5pm on 26 June. More information is available on the Commission website.

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window)

