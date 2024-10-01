Voting open for the 2024 APM Trustee Elections

Association for Project Management (APM) is pleased to announce that voting in the 2024 APM Trustee Elections is now open.

APM is calling on its Full and Fellow members to cast their votes and select the individuals they want to join its Board of Trustees, which plays a pivotal part in shaping the organisation's strategic direction and ensuring its continued success. APM asks that members select the candidates with the merits, skills and experience that would be most beneficial for APM and the project profession.

The winning candidates will take an active role in the future of APM and the broader project profession. To vote, full and fellow members should follow the link in the emails they receive form Civica election services. Voting closes on Friday 1 November 2024.

Milla Mazilu, APM Board Chair, yesterday said:

“Leading your association and contributing to the profession is an incredibly important job, so we need you to look carefully at the candidates and see what they can offer. I’m pleased to say that we have a field of great candidates again this year, so please take the time to make your choice and cast your votes. Our elected members are from the membership and chosen by the membership.”

The results of the ballot will be announced at this year’s Annual General Meeting on Monday 11 November. Full and Fellow members are very welcome to attend this online meeting where you will also hear a summary of APM’s achievements in the year and our plans for the future. Details and registration can be found here.

APM Board Chair, Milla Mazilu, explains why casting your vote is so important:

Click here for the video

Visit the election website to view candidate details. To vote, full and fellow members should follow the link in the emails they receive form Civica election services.