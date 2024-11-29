Wallyford Learning Campus opens

New, modern learning facilities for East Lothian.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has formally opened the new Wallyford Learning Campus in East Lothian, marking completion of another high school to be funded through the £2 billion Scottish Government Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP).

The Wallyford Learning Campus features the new state of the art Rosehill High School, in addition to:

facilities for pupils with additional support needs (ASN), including a hydrotherapy pool and a specialist provision hub for adults with complex needs

Wallyford Community Centre, Margaret Oliphant Community Library and a grab and go coffee shop

community sports facilities including a fitness suite and sports pitches

The £47.2 million campus is a joint initiative between the Scottish Government and East Lothian Council, with Scottish Government investment totalling around £22.1 million. The high school was a ‘population growth’ priority project for the Council, and will help respond to significant new house building in East Lothian.

The completion of the high school comes as figures show the proportion of schools in “good” or “satisfactory” condition across Scotland has increased from 62.7% in April 2007 to 91.7 % in April 2024.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said:

“The Wallyford Learning Campus is a prime example of the Scottish Government delivering for communities through our £2 billion Learning Estate Investment Programme. It is fantastic to see the Campus come to life, and I am very pleased to officially open the facilities today.

“The new campus was needed as a result of significant population growth in this area, and through our investment 91% of schools in Scotland are in ‘good’ or ‘satisfactory’ condition, a marked increase from 62.7% in 2007.”

East Lothian Council’s Cabinet member for Education and Children’s and Family Services Councillor Fiona Dugdale said:

“We are delighted to welcome Ms Gilruth to Wallyford Learning Campus today along with so many people involved in the development and running of this fantastic building. This has been an ambitious project bringing together a range of facilities under one roof, improving connections and offering a range of opportunities to the widest community.

“It is a testament to partnership working using Scottish Government funding, East Lothian Council investment and officers’ skills, our construction partners’ expertise, and community involvement. The results of this careful collaboration are evident in the quality of the spaces and the benefits that are already being successfully delivered.”

Rosehill High School Headteacher Gail Preston said:

"After an incredible year one as Headteacher of Rosehill High School on the Wallyford Learning Campus, we are delighted to have been able to hold our Official Opening Ceremony and to have the Cabinet Secretary join us in our growing, thriving local community. Projects like this are a huge learning curve for everyone involved, and relentless hard work, but seeing the positive impact that the learning spaces have on the young people makes it all worthwhile. We are very proud of all that has been achieved so far and excited about the future of both the school and the campus as whole.”

Background

School Estate Statistics 2024

The sports pitches on the campus are currently available and the fitness suite will open in 2025.