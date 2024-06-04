Tuesday 04 Jun 2024 @ 10:05
Met Office
Printable version

Warm May and spring for the UK

The UK had its warmest May and meteorological spring on record according to provisional Met Office figures in what was also a wet and dull season for many.

May 2024’s average mean temperature of 13.1°C for the UK beat 2008’s previous record figure of 12.1°C in a series which dates back to 1884.

The month’s mean temperature has been influenced particularly by above average temperatures in the northern half of the UK, with Scotland’s May mean temperature of 12.3°C beating 2018’s previous record by 1.6°C. England and Northern Ireland also set a mean temperature record for the month of May, while Wales equalled its figure from 2008.

Maps of the UK showing temperatures compared to average in May 2024. The maps show above average temperatures for the month.

A Met Office Spokesperson said: “While it may not have felt like it for many, with sunshine in relatively short supply, provisional figures show May was the warmest on record in our series back to 1884. This warmth was especially influenced by high overnight temperatures, with the average UK minimum temperature for May 1.2°C higher than the previous record.

“Rainfall was above average for the UK, while some areas in the south saw over a third more rain than average. In contrast, Northern Ireland and Scotland were slightly drier than average in the month.”

The graph below shows every May’s average UK mean temperature back to 1884.

Graph showing May's mean temperature since 1884. The graph shows year-to-year variability, but a warming trend.

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: http://www.metoffice.gov.uk

Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2024/warm-may-and-spring-for-the-uk

Share this article

Latest News from
Met Office

Warmer, drier weather on the way

30/05/2024 10:20:00

How do autonomous vehicles react to the weather?

22/05/2024 10:15:00

A new discussion paper from the Met Office and the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) highlights the practical challenges of understanding the performance of autonomous vehicles (AVs) in different weather conditions.

Wet weather on the way for some

20/05/2024 16:20:00

An area of low pressure is forecast to bring heavy rain to parts of the UK on Wednesday.

Warm and sunny weather continues

09/05/2024 10:20:00

The weather will continue to warm up over the next few days, with bright and sunny conditions for many.

Met Office and Deaf Academy link up for training

07/05/2024 13:15:00

How can we make our resources more accessible to the deaf community? That is the question Met Office staff have been discussing with members of the Deaf Academy.  

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation in a changing climate

03/05/2024 12:15:00

For 20 years, an array of instruments strung across the North Atlantic has been monitoring the strength of one of the largest and most important systems of ocean currents in the world.  

Unsettled May Bank Holiday weekend

02/05/2024 16:05:00

As we head into the Bank Holiday weekend there is still some uncertainty around the exact details of the forecast.

A wet and dull April

02/05/2024 13:15:00

It will be no surprise for many to hear that April 2024 has been a wet month. In what has felt like an unsettled spring so far, the UK has had its sixth wettest April since the series began in 1836, according to provisional statistics from the Met Office.

London Marathon weather forecast

19/04/2024 16:20:00

High pressure will influence the UK’s weather this weekend, but what does that mean for the thousands of people running the TCS London Marathon?

intelligent automation