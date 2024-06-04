Met Office
Warm May and spring for the UK
The UK had its warmest May and meteorological spring on record according to provisional Met Office figures in what was also a wet and dull season for many.
May 2024’s average mean temperature of 13.1°C for the UK beat 2008’s previous record figure of 12.1°C in a series which dates back to 1884.
The month’s mean temperature has been influenced particularly by above average temperatures in the northern half of the UK, with Scotland’s May mean temperature of 12.3°C beating 2018’s previous record by 1.6°C. England and Northern Ireland also set a mean temperature record for the month of May, while Wales equalled its figure from 2008.
A Met Office Spokesperson said: “While it may not have felt like it for many, with sunshine in relatively short supply, provisional figures show May was the warmest on record in our series back to 1884. This warmth was especially influenced by high overnight temperatures, with the average UK minimum temperature for May 1.2°C higher than the previous record.
“Rainfall was above average for the UK, while some areas in the south saw over a third more rain than average. In contrast, Northern Ireland and Scotland were slightly drier than average in the month.”
The graph below shows every May’s average UK mean temperature back to 1884.
